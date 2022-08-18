Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market Size to Gain US$ 1.0 Bn in 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.30% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

India has the highest number of vegetarians in the world which makes it a lucrative market for plant based protein hydrolysate ingredients market. Millennials are taking proactive efforts towards preventive healthcare, thus boosting the sales of whey protein hydrolysate products in the country

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The protein hydrolysate ingredients market revenue totaled US$ 554.9 Mn in 2021, according to Future Market Insights. The overall protein hydrolysate ingredients market is estimated to cross US$ 1.0 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.30% during 2021-2031.

Growing popularity of sports nutrition as consumers are switching towards healthy lifestyle is fueling the demand for sports nutrition segment especially whey protein hydrolysate ingredients.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of high protein content diets and supplements will create growth opportunities for the market. It also is expected to gain from growing emphasis on deriving protein hydrolysate ingredients from best protein source.

Increasing demand for versatile clinical nutrition with great taste will drive the market during the forecast period. Application in infant formula also will increase, especially in emerging economies and is predicted to boost the consumption of protein hydrolysate ingredients in coming years.

Protein hydrolysate ingredients infused infant formula products are increasingly occupying shelves spaces in convenient stores and supermarkets across the globe. With launch of a large number of new infant and toddler formula products, rising awareness regarding the early nutritional value in infant, and increasing consumer spending on baby’s health care products, the market is expected to grow at an accelerated pace in the coming years.

Regional Market Analysis:

North America protein hydrolysate ingredients market is forecast to grow at 7.90% CAGR during the assessment period. Sales uptick can be attributed to high consumption of whey proteins and other protein ingredients and expansion of specialty food ingredient processing industries in the U.S.

With increasing production of whey powder and growing demand for plant based protein alternatives in U.K and Germany, Europe protein hydrolysate ingredients market is predicted to expand at more than 6.90% CAGR through 2031.

Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth, backed by rising penetration of large number of infant and toddler formula products in China and Vietnam. Japan and South Korea account for 5.3% and 5.1% of the global market share respectively in 2021.

Growing consumer inclination towards healthy lifestyle and rise in number of health centers and gymnasiums are the key growth drivers in these countries.

“Introduction of snack bars and protein gels with enhanced functionality and taste shape up the protein hydrolysate ingredients market in the future. Rise in health conscious population will fuel the demand for organic labels, protein bars, complete whey milky beverages and powder shakes across the globe,” says the FMI analyst.

Competition Tracking

Prominent players in the international protein hydrolysate ingredients market are Arla Food Ingredients, Kerry Group Plc, Glanbia PLC, FrieslandCampina N.V., and Hilmar Ingredients. These accounted for a cumulative share of approximately ~25-30%.

Leading market players are focusing towards expanding their product portfolio to consolidate their market position. For instance, Arla Foods announced its first organic ingredient MicelPure in August 2020, to cater the ever growing demand for natural protein ingredients.

MicelPure is 87% native protein suitable for functional ingredient-based health foods. It is heat stable, contains minimum fat and lactose content.

In 2016, Arla Foods launched new whey protein hydrolysate specially designed for applications in gel, powder, milky beverage, and clear beverage. The enzymes will break down the whey protein and the ingredient will be absorbed by the body at a faster rate.

Emergences of new players have positively influenced the market growth through new product launches. In 2021, A new infant formula U.S. based start-up company, ByHeart reported the completion of its infant formula clinical trials and is on the way to become 4th fully integrated FDA-registered, U.S. based infant formula brand in the country.

Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market Segmentation:

By Ingredient Type:

  • Milk

  • Whey

  • Casein

  • Plant

  • Meat

By Product Form:

  • Powder

  • Liquid

By End Use:

  • Infant Formula

  • Clinical Nutrition

  • Sports Nutrition

  • Bakery & Confectionery

  • Sauces & Spreads

  • Others

By Regions:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

  • Asia Pacific excluding Japan

  • Japan

  • Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled:

Arla Food Ingredients, Glanbia PLC, FrieslandCampina N.V., Kerry Group Plc, Hilmar Ingredients, Armor Proteines, Davisco Foods International, Inc. (Agropur Inc.), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Carbery Group Limited, and Costantino & C. spa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Market Overview

  1.2. Market Analysis

  1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

  1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

  2.1. Market Definition

  2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market Background

  3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

  3.2. Opportunity Analysis

  3.3. Global Economic Outlook

  3.4. Regulatory Scenario

  3.5. Value Chain Analysis

  3.6. Market Dynamics

      3.6.1. Drivers

      3.6.2. Restraints

      3.6.3. Trends

  3.7. Forecast Factors – Relevance and Impact

4. Global Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market Analysis 2016–2020 and Forecast 2021–2031

  4.1. Market Volume (Metric Tons) Projections

  4.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) Projections

      4.2.1. Y-o-Y Projections

      4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

To Continue TOC…

