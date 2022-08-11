Protein Expression Global Market Report 2022: Microfluidics a Key Development for Future Growth Prospects

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Global Protein Expression Market

Global Protein Expression Market
Global Protein Expression Market

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Expression Global Market Report 2022, By Protein Expression, By End Use, By Product, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein expression market is expected to grow from $2.58 billion in 2021 to $2.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The market is expected to reach $4.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%.

Increase in demand for biologics to counter various genetic disorders and chronic diseases is one the major factors driving the research and sales of protein expression market. Biologics is a medicine produced from living organisms or contains components of living organisms such as protein, tissue, genes, allergens, cells, blood components, blood, and vaccines.

The increasing use of biologics (therapeutic protein and others) to cure chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions and genetic disorders, is increasing the demand for protein expression devices and equipment. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence rose by 57% globally, in the year 2020.

Hence the rising demand for biologics is driving the protein expression market. For instance, according to an article published by Chemistry World, analysts stated that the biologics market hold a market share of more than a quarter of the entire pharmaceutical market in 2020. The global biologics market is expected to grow at 14.7% during 2021-2023.

Government regulations related to protein therapeutics and production of biologics may hinder the protein expression market growth. Government regulations on biologics to undergo rigorous preclinical and clinical trials prior to regulatory approval, and time-consuming process for approval of biologics with regards to health and the safety of any individual are restraining the market growth.

Marketing and distribution of biologics including insulin, hormones, therapeutic antibodies, and vaccines depends upon the successful completion of clinical trials, which is a long, expensive, and uncertain process. According to FDA, for an approval of new biologic, Under the regulations (21 CFR 314.81(b)(2)(vii) and 601.70, a clinical trial approval usually takes 10- 12 months where firms are required to submit a report annually on the status of clinical safety, clinical efficiency, clinical pharmacology, and nonclinical toxicology study.

Companies in the industry are increasingly adopting Microfluidics technology to enhance protein expression tests in order to reduce the time, cost, labor, and increase the accuracy and performance. The microfluidics technology effectively analyzes biological samples than the traditional (macroscale) instruments.

Microfluidics technology is used to measure the expression of proteins on cells and optimizes the output to generate results regarding protein expression. Therapeutics-on-a-chip (TOC) uses microfluidic platform and is able to synthesize proteins in a point of care setting to reduce cost associated with storage and transportation of therapeutic proteins. For instance, companies such as MissionBio, NanoCellect Biomedical, RainDance Technologies and Sphere fluidics have implemented this technology in protein expression test.

Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Protein Expression: Yeast Expression; Mammalian Expression; Algae Expression; Insect Expression; Bacterial Expression; Cell-free Expression
2) By End Use: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies; Academic Research; Contract Research Organizations
3) By Product: Reagents; Competent Cells; Expression vectors; Services; Instruments
4) By Application: Therapeutic; Industrial; Research

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Protein Expression Market Characteristics

3. Protein Expression Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Protein Expression

5. Protein Expression Market Size And Growth

6. Protein Expression Market Segmentation

7. Protein Expression Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Protein Expression Market

9. China Protein Expression Market

10. India Protein Expression Market

11. Japan Protein Expression Market

12. Australia Protein Expression Market

13. Indonesia Protein Expression Market

14. South Korea Protein Expression Market

15. Western Europe Protein Expression Market

16. UK Protein Expression Market

17. Germany Protein Expression Market

18. France Protein Expression Market

19. Eastern Europe Protein Expression Market

20. Russia Protein Expression Market

21. North America Protein Expression Market

22. USA Protein Expression Market

23. South America Protein Expression Market

24. Brazil Protein Expression Market

25. Middle East Protein Expression Market

26. Africa Protein Expression Market

27. Protein Expression Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Protein Expression Market

29. Protein Expression Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • New England Biolabs

  • Promega Corporation

  • Qiagen

  • Takara Bio

  • Merck KGaA

  • Genscript Biotech Corporation

  • Life Technologies Corporation

  • Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

  • Lucigen Corporation

  • Synthetic Genomics Inc.

  Becton

  • Dickinson & Company

  • Lonza Group Ltd.

  • Accelagen Inc.

  • Geneva Biotech

  • Viva Biotech

  • Becton

  • Dickinson & Company

  • Sengenics

  • ARTES Biotechnology GmbH

  • Addgene Inc.

  • Profacgen

  • ProteoGenix

  • Peak Proteins Ltd.

  • Domainex Ltd.

  • Jena Bioscience GmbH

  • EMD Millipore

  • Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgm2sy

