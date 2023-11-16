New protection for south west crawfish numbers

Crawfish are most commonly found in the seas off Cornwall

New measures are coming into force to ensure the long-term sustainability of crawfish stocks in the waters of south-west England, a public body says.

Concerns were raised following a sharp rise in the numbers of crawfish being targeted and landed in the region.

The Marine Management Organisation (MMO) said it was to increase the minimum size of crawfish which could be caught from 2024.

The MMO said it was also considering a seasonal catching ban.

The minimum size of catching crawfish is increasing from 95mm (3.7in) to 110mm (4.3in).

Richard Hoskin, MMO head of sustainable fisheries, said: "The recent changes in the fishery, alongside its previous history of cycles of boom and bust, suggest that urgent intervention is required."

Crawfish, a relative of the lobster, are mainly found around Cornish shores.

Populations have recovered since the early 1970s, when overfishing caused their numbers to crash.

According to the MMO, about 38.3 tonnes of crawfish were landed at Cornish ports in 2021 with a value of almost £1m.

Follow BBC News South West on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.