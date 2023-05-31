Referee Anthony Taylor awards Arsenal a penalty as Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, Ruben Dias, Ederson and team-mates react - Protection of referees should be applauded – but needs to cover elite game too - Reuters/Matthew Childs

The Football Association clearly means business when it comes to protecting grass-roots referees from hostility and the addition of points deductions to the list of sanctions is a fantastic step forward.

These are the decisions that must be taken if the FA is to stop the leakage from the game of referees, many of whom are sick to death of the verbal abuse and, at times, physical violence directed towards them as they try to do their job. If this new step is rolled out properly, it will act as a major deterrent at grass-roots level.

It is the latest example of the FA looking to put protective barriers around the referees, following on from the introduction of the sin-bin as a punishment for dissent and the experimental steps that are now being taken with body cameras. I have been critical of the FA at times but, over the past couple of years, I believe it has listened closely to people in the game about the serious issues facing referees.

These latest measures send out a clear message: the FA has recognised that there is a significant problem with our sport, and it is evidently trying to address the flow of officials away from it by showing that unacceptable behaviour from players and coaches will not be tolerated.

What I would ask, though, is why these new points deductions are being applied only to clubs at step seven and below of the men’s game (and clubs across the third tier and below in the women’s pyramid). I am president of the Northern Counties East Football League and our Premier Division plays at step five, while our first division plays at step six.

Why are these changes not being applied to us? Why not apply it at the next stage up? It could be the case that the FA wants to see how the new measures work in the first few months of the campaign before phasing them in at higher levels of the game over the coming years.

After a season of implementation, I would certainly like to see it extended further up the ladder. Such a move would help match officials to take back control. The FA is providing referees with the support they desperately need and, in turn, the referees must now show courage of their own.

The FA’s actions are telling these officials that they should not be afraid to do their job on the day, in the knowledge that the new sanctions will provide an extra layer of protection for them. It is not the responsibility of the match referees to worry about these possible points deductions and how a team might be sanctioned.

They simply need to officiate to the best of their ability, control the match and then let the FA deal with the appropriate sanctions afterwards. It is therefore more important than ever that referees feel able to take advantage of the support they are being given, by reporting incidents of poor behaviour when appropriate.

Are there any potential negatives to the new sanctions? In truth, I do not see many, although a possible concern would be if a team were already facing relegation, or in no need of points for other reasons. In such a scenario, a points deduction would not carry the same threat or serve as an effective deterrent.

In that situation, the FA must be able to extend the sanctions or carry them over into the following campaign. For these steps to work, they require the governing body to be strong in applying its new measures. I believe referees have been too weak in using the sanctions around use of the sin-bin, for example, and I hope that these latest changes will help to further empower the officials when it comes to those decisions.

The sin-bin was introduced in grass-roots football for the 2019-20 season as a punishment for dissent. Initially, the sanctioning process worked impressively. Since then, it has continued to work but without referees applying it frequently enough.

Referees should never be in fear of assault, verbal or physical, and all of these measures will give them more confidence when they are trying to do their job. The encouraging step towards using body cameras (the FA introduced trials in four adult grass-roots leagues earlier this year) is another move in the right direction.

I applaud the support that Mark Bullingham, the FA’s chief executive officer, is offering to referees in England, and I believe the FA deserves great credit for this latest step. We can only hope that other federations around the world will look upon these progressive moves and be inspired to roll them out in their own nation.

