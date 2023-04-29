Protected birds shot dead in Seaham

The dead birds were found by a resident in Seaham

An investigation is under way after two protected birds are believed to have been shot, police said.

A jackdaw and a blackbird were discovered with injuries in Mount Stewart Street, Seaham, at about 17:00 BST on 27 April.

Durham Police has urged anyone with information to come forward.

Graham Foster, who discovered the birds, said he was "disgusted" and added those responsible should "grow up".

He added he thought the adult birds might have broods.

"If one of the [parents] were to get shot then the other would struggle to keep the brood running, they would die."

Under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 it is illegal to shoot the majority of birds, which include protected species, and can result in a jail term.

Last month, the force launched an investigation after a red kite was left "fighting for its life" after being shot in Edmundbyers, near Consett.

The RSPB said two red kites, fitted with satellite tracking, had recently, "inexplicably" vanished in County Durham.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the Seaham deaths were ongoing.

