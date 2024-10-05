‘Protect the streak’: Aledo players, coach Robby Jones carry on Tim Buchanan’s legacy

Aledo was down 27-14 at the half while defending a 122-game district win streak on Friday night against Denton Ryan, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s No. 1 ranked team in Texas high school football.

The Bearcats failed to score an offensive touchdown in the first half, and Ryan’s offense kept finding ways to make big plays. It looked like the streak, which started when many Aledo players were infants, would be snapped.

But in typical Bearcat fashion, the team delivered when it mattered most. Aledo (5-1, 4-0 District 3-5A D1) scored 28 second-half points to defeat Ryan 42-27 and defend the streak.

“We weren’t gonna let them come in here and take what’s ours,” Aledo quarterback Gavin Beard said.

Aledo head coach Robby Jones and Denton Ryan head coach Dave Henigan share pleasantries after their UIL football game at Buchanan Stadium in Aledo Texas, Friday, Oct. 04, 2024.

There is a reason why Aledo holds the UIL record of 12 state championships.

Aledo’s massive target on its back, as well as the halftime deficit, created an intense, high-pressure situation.

Ultimately, the Bearcats won because they withstood the pressure while Denton Ryan crumbled, failing to score in the second half.

“There’s a lot of high expectations and pressure, but we just try to do our thing and not listen to what the outside noise says about us,” said Adrian Fuller, who sparked the comeback with a kick return touchdown.

Although the streak sits in every player’s mind, Aledo emphasizes focusing on the game plan and blocking out the outside noise. The Bearcats’ motivation doesn’t necessarily revolve around the streak.

“It’s something that people use as motivation to beat us,” running back Raycine Guillory said. “But we’re not worried about the streak. We just worry about going game-by-game, winning every week.

Aledo running back Racine Guillory (1) avoids the reach of Denton Ryan defensive back Jaxson Dozier (7) to gain up the middle during a UIL football game at Buchanan Stadium in Aledo Texas, Friday, Oct. 04, 2024.

Despite not discussing “the streak,” every player understands they have a reputation to protect. For many players, it’s a legacy that has lasted a lifetime. No one wants to be part of the team that loses a district game for the first time since 2007.

“So many people have been doing it before us, before some of the guys were even born,” Fuller said. “So it just means a lot that it’s been going on forever. We just have to keep adding to it and keep doing what we do.”

The 6,203-day streak symbolizes Aledo’s dominance as one of the premier high school football programs in the country. The Bearcats have outscored opponents 12,518 to 3,926 during the stretch.

Obviously, many of the games were against competition that wasn’t on Aledo’s level. Denton Ryan, however, was arguably favored against Aledo. The Bearcats proved that in any situation, their preparation and reputation should be respected.

Aledo wide receiver Kaydon Finley said defending Aledo’s streak and storied history fuels his passion for football.

“Playing for Aledo helps me get out of bed, get up to practice early, come out in the game and perform for our city,” Finley said. “Because I know it’s an important thing in the city.”

You won’t find a town that loves high school football more than Aledo, Texas. Football is ingrained within the city’s history and culture. Despite having to compete with a TCU Horned Frogs home game on Friday night, Aledo fans filled Tim Buchanan Stadium.

Aledo students Pink Out during a UIL football game at Buchanan Stadium in Aledo Texas, Friday, Oct. 04, 2024.

Linebacker Owen Henderson, who had a crucial interception in the game, understands football’s importance to the Aledo community and mentioned it as a motivating factor.

“When we’re up here every day at six in the morning, we have winning on our minds all the time,” Henderson said. “Protect the streak.”

Robby Jones carrying on Tim Buchanan’s legacy

Since Aledo’s streak started on Oct. 12, 2007, the Bearcats have won 11 state championships and have a 241-17 overall record. There are high expectations at Aledo; the Bearcats’ are carrying on former head coach Tim Buchanan’s legendary legacy.

Aledo head coach Tim Buchanan receives the championship trophy after the UIL Class 5A D1 state championship football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2022. The Aledo Bearcats defeated The College Station Cougars 52-14. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Beard said Aledo players say, “Protect the Buch.” The Bearcats have grown up witnessing Aledo’s dominance and have yearned to contribute to the program’s history.

“Since the fourth grade, I’ve been dreaming about playing quarterback for the Bearcats, and I’m just really fortunate to come out with the guys,” Beard said. “We’ve got talent all around me at this wonderful program here at Aledo.”

Buchanan and Steve Wood created a Texas football powerhouse. Current head coach Robby Jones was an offensive coordinator when the streak began.

Beard, who spent two years in the program under Buchanan, said Jones continues Buchanan’s legacy and maintains the same expectations for his players. In his short time as head coach, the Bearcats have delivered the same championship results.

“You know, we just come out, execute every week in the offseason, the summer, that stays the same,” Beard said. “Coach Jones is doing a tremendous job getting us ready for games like this.”

The pressure couldn’t be higher. Once again, Jones and the Bearcats proved that they thrive in big moments. Aledo understands that this is only the beginning with Ryan being a potential playoff opponent.

“Yeah, we’re definitely expecting to see them again down the line,” Beard said of Ryan. “We just got to stay locked in and keep the momentum throughout the whole game. We’ve just got to keep going and keep getting better every week.”