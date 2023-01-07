How to protect your money in 2023

A calendar with money and a pound sign (edit).jpg

Thousands of families will face the worst squeeze in a century this year as higher prices, falling real wages and steeper household bills follow Britain into 2023.

Optimists suggest that the economy will escape prolonged double-digit inflation – but this means lower price increases, rather than lower prices. Instead, experts have labelled 2023 a “groundhog year” – with forecasts pointing to further cost of living woes, compounded by even higher tax bills and borrowing costs.

With real wages recording their biggest annual fall in 100 years, it has never been more important to protect your household finances. Here are the key changes coming for your money this year, and how you can best protect your wealth from them.

Tax: Freezes and cuts in April

While state pensioners can look forward to a bumper 10.1pc pay rise in April, many will face higher bills in the new tax year thanks to the policies outlined in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement.

From April 6, a triple whammy of falling thresholds, deep freezes and shrinking allowances mean that thousands more people will have to hand over more to HMRC.

The Government will reduce the 45pc income tax threshold from £150,000 to £125,140, with earnings above that amount being taxed at 45pc rather than 40pc.

Sean McCann, of the financial advice firm NFU Mutual, said: “As salaries rise due to inflationary pressures, a growing number of people will have their tax-free personal allowance eroded once their income exceeds £100,000 – effectively paying 60pc tax on income between £100,000 and £125,140.”

There will also be a reduction in the tax- free dividend allowance from £2,000 to £1,000 in April, which means that savers with investments outside of an Isa yielding 4pc would only need a portfolio worth £25,000 before they begin to pay tax on this income too.

This allowance is scheduled to fall to as low as £500 from April 2024, and investments of £12,500 or more would be caught by this levy.

Mr McCann added that as well as a reduced tax-free allowance, from April dividends would fall into the additional rate of 39.35pc for those with earnings over £125,140. For those caught in this band, “salary sacrifice” could be a tax-efficient way to mitigate the impact.

For example, an employee with earnings of £125,140 who “sacrificed” £25,140 in return for an employer pension contribution for the same amount would see that same amount of money going into their savings, at a personal cost to them of just £9,554.

Another key change starting in April is a major cut to the capital gains tax exemption. It will halve from £12,300 to £6,000, and then to £3,000 from April 2024.

Experts say that an additional 260,000 taxpayers will have to pay capital gains tax for the first time by the 2024/25 tax year. This levy will apply to stocks and shares investments held outside of an Isa, so it is important to ensure that you use your full £20,000 Isa allowance before investing in a different account.

The tax also applies to buy-to-let properties, which means that any landlords trying to escape from growing regulatory pressure will face paying higher taxes this year if they wish to sell out of the sector. Meanwhile, inheritance tax bands have been frozen for a further two years until April 2028.

This is one of the most costly tax bills that families will face, levied against estates worth at least £325,000. This “nil-rate” band has been frozen since 2009.

Those who pass their main property on to direct descendants also receive a top-up in the form of a “residence nil-rate band”, fixed at £175,000.

Savers who are worried their family may be hit by high tax bills this year can mitigate its impact by taking steps such as setting up a trust, making use of gift allowances and leaving cash to charity.

Council tax bills could be rising too this year. All British properties are divided into council tax bands A to H, based on valuations from 1991.

This year, local authorities will be able to raise council tax by 3pc, and those which also have social care responsibilities, can increase it by a further 2pc without a local vote.

A maximum increase of 5pc could mean that households are paying an extra £100 per year to the council. You can challenge your council tax band by asking the Valuation Office Agency for a review.

Mortgages: January and February declines

Homeowners coming to the end of fixed-rate mortgage deals this year will be hit by vastly higher mortgage rates. Between January 2021 and today, the average two-year fixed rate (across all loan-to-values) has jumped from 2.52pc to 5.78pc, according to Moneyfacts, a data company.

For a homeowner with a £200,000 loan, that means monthly interest payments will more than double from £420 to £963.

But the outlook is improving. Rates on fixed-rate mortgages have been declining slowly and steadily since Mr Hunt scrapped the majority of the mini-Budget. The average two- and five-year fixed rates have fallen by nearly a whole percentage point since they peaked on Oct 20 at 6.65pc and 6.51pc – despite two further increases in the Bank Rate in November and December.

Because fixed-rate prices are based on future interest rate expectations, experts think mortgage rates have further to fall, even though Bank Rate increases to around 4pc are in the pipeline.

Capital Economics, a research consultancy, has forecast that average quoted rates will decline from 5.3pc in January to 4.9pc by December. For a buyer taking out a £200,000 loan, that would mean a £66 drop in monthly interest payments.

Nick Mendes, of mortgage broker John Charcol, however, expects the decline in rates to be concentrated in the next couple of months, before stabilising.

“For another two or three months they will go down, and at that point they will not get much lower,” he said.

In either scenario, homeowners coming to the end of fixed-rate deals could save money in the long-term by moving temporarily on to SVR, or on to discounted tracker rates with no early repayment charges, and waiting for fixed rates to decline further, Mr Mendes said.

Although SVRs are more expensive than fixed-rate deals, trackers are cheaper – with average rates at 4.46pc, according to Moneyfacts.

Based on current rates, this would cost a borrower with a £200,000 loan £196 less per month. But tracker rates will rise with the next Bank Rate increase. Those in the process of applying for mortgages should continue watching rates as some lenders allow people to change rates mid-application, Mr Mendes said.

David Hollingworth, of broker L&C, said: “Soon competition will start to heat up between lenders and that could drive rates even lower.” On lower loan-to-value deals, rates could come down to 4pc this year.

But opting for a tracker mortgage over a fix comes with risks. He said: “The forecasts could change – if last year was anything to go by.”