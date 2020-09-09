'You have to protect the grapes from getting sunburn'

Winemakers in many of the world's traditional wine regions now have to guard against their grapes being too ripe because of higher temperatures

As winemakers in the northern hemisphere continue to harvest this year's grapes, climate change is having an increasing impact on the industry.

Jack Everett had no intention of growing grapes when he started making alcoholic drinks 15 years ago - the weather was simply too cold.

Instead the Canadian farmer had his sights set on making fruit wines, from strawberries, cranberries and even rhubarb.

Today his business in the province of New Brunswick, Magnetic Hill Winery, also makes a full range of wines from grapes - white, rosé, red and sparkling.

"The reason in large part is climate change," says the 35-year-old.

View photos Mr Everett says he feels conflicted about climate change More

He says that 20 years ago the grapes wouldn't have ripened enough for them to be made into a palatable wine. The summers on Canada's east coast were not warm enough, and they were too short.

But as time progressed, he says he started witnessing changing weather patterns, like longer growing seasons, more warm summer days, and fewer late spring frosts. This is backed up by official data, which shows that over the past 30 years, average temperatures in New Brunswick have risen by 1.1C.

So 11 years ago, Mr Everett and his family took a chance on planting some grapes, an endeavour that literally bore fruit.

"I struggle with how to define my feelings towards climate change," says Mr Everett. seeing how the world's woes might be his gain.

View photos If the weather is too hot and dry, grapes can shrivel on the vine More

Winemaker and wine educator Keith Wallace, founder of the Wine School of Philadelphia, says that "there are some countries, or regions, that might benefit from climate change, winemaking wise".

In addition to Canada, he says the north eastern states of the US have also beneficial changes. "They now have a longer growing season, which means we can utilise different grapes than we used to.

"And in Europe, northern countries like Germany, Switzerland and the UK are now able to make wine in a way, and with a quality they have never had before."

But where there are winners, there are also losers. In many parts of the winemaking world - the south of France, California and Australia - higher temperatures are increasingly causing problems.

When the weather is too hot, it can result in grapes that are too ripe. This leads to wines that are excessively sweet or high in alcohol.

View photos Vineyard owners in California increasingly have to worry about the threat of wild fires More

Some studies say the situation is far more worrying, such as a report in US scientific journal the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. It warned that, in a worse case scenario, as much as 86% of all grape production in France's celebrated Bordeaux and Rhone regions could be wiped out by drought by 2050.

Unsurprisingly, French winemakers are not taking climate change lying down. In 2019 members of the two largest wine appellations in Bordeaux, on France's Atlantic coast, voted to allow the planting of grape varieties more tolerant of hotter, dryer weather.

Across in the southern Rhone Valley's well-known Châteauneuf-du-Pape village, Cesar Perrin's family have owned and run the renowned Chateau Beaucastel for several generations.

Story continues