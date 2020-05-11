Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

The investors in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PTGX) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 115% to US$14.20 in the week following its quarterly results. Revenues of US$3.6m crushed expectations, although expenses understandably increased with statutory losses reaching US$0.72 per share, somewhat higher than what the analysts forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGM:PTGX Past and Future Earnings May 11th 2020

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Protagonist Therapeutics are now predicting revenues of US$8.27m in 2020. If met, this would reflect a huge 257% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$2.80. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.36m and losses of US$2.83 per share in 2020. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts upgrading this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

The consensus price target held steady at US$21.00 despite the upgrade to revenue forecasts and ongoing losses. The analysts seems to think the business is otherwise performing roughly in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Protagonist Therapeutics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$29.00 and the most bearish at US$17.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Protagonist Therapeutics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 257%, well above its historical decline of 89% a year over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 22% next year. Not only are Protagonist Therapeutics' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Protagonist Therapeutics. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Protagonist Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Protagonist Therapeutics that you need to take into consideration.

