Prostate Cancer Market to reach US$ 24.7 Billion by 2033; Chemotherapy to account for 12% of all Treatment Options: Future Market Insights, Inc. Report

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

More than 45% of Prostate Cancer Industry revenues are expected to come from the North American market in 2023. Market share of prostate cancer in Europe is projected to increase to 32% by 2033. Market share for prostate cancer in Asia Pacific is forecast to reach 26% by 2033

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights predicts that the global Prostate Cancer Market will expand rapidly between 2023 and 2033. It is estimated that worldwide sales of prostate cancer medications are expected to reach nearly US$ 24.7 Billion by 2033.

Recent developments in drug development, an increasing number of drugs that have been approved by the FDA, and a high growth rate in the market for hormone-refractory glandular cancer medicines are expected to grow the market in the coming years.

In addition to an aging population, the high disposable income also contributes to the market's growth. Growth will also be driven by rising cancer prevalence rates, the changing fashion habits of the population, an increase in patient awareness, and an increase in demand for non-invasive therapies.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16210

A number of different methods are available to treat this disease, including targeted or biological therapy, chemotherapy, and hormonal therapy. Further new studies are being approved by the FDA for therapies and drugs that are to be marketed in the near future. There is a recent study conducted by Moon Hyung Choi and co-workers suggests the use of pre-biopsy MRIs can effectively prevent unnecessary biopsies in people who have levels of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in excess of 20 ng/ml.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • According to the latest projections, the global prostate cancer market will grow by 8.5% by 2033 and reach US$ 24.7 Billion.

  • Online pharmacies are expected to capture 28% of the market for prostate cancer by 2023; this represents a huge growth.

  • The North American region accounted for 45% of the worldwide revenue generated by prostate cancer in 2023.

  • According to the predictions for 2023, Europe will hold 32% of the market share.

  • Among all of the medical treatments, chemotherapy is the leading market share with more than 12%.

New drug development and therapies are being studied in greater numbers. At-home chemotherapy and oral chemotherapy are in high demand. A reimbursement scheme that covers affordable generics will reduce coverage for expensive therapies, says an analyst at FMI.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16210

Competitive Landscape

The availability of oral chemotherapy is one of the major factors driving its demand. Rather than spending exorbitant amounts on medical expenses, preventative measures can be taken. To expand to more complex applications, companies with a wide geographic reach are taking collaborative measures to boost sales, including merging multiple businesses into one to provide more versatile medical products.

Competitors are consolidating their market presence through strategic, profitable partnerships. Companies can use advanced technology more effectively through acquisitions and partnerships. In order to expand their technology horizons, home health clinic companies enter into a number of deals.

  • Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is pleased to announce that the results of its pivotal Phase III ZIRCON study for TLX250-CDx have been selected for oral presentation at the ASCO GU Symposium scheduled for February 16-18 2023 in San Francisco, CA. As part of the program, Telix will present six more presentations on its theranostic candidates targeting carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) and prostate-specific membrane antigens (PSMA). This presentation will discuss advances in prostate cancer PET imaging with PSMA-11, potential uses of TLX250-CDx outside ccRCC, and STARLITE Phase II studies, which are assessing whether TLX250 targeted radiation combined with immunotherapy will be effective in treating ccRCC.

  • An innovative medical technology company whose mission is to improve cancer surgery outcomes and support clinicians during intraoperative decisions, Samantree Medical announced the publication of a study on prostate cancer. Increasing the clinical use of the Histolog Scanner, the company's proprietary imaging platform. Under the supervision of Professor Diederik Somford and Dr. Willem Vreuls, the Enclosure Study was conducted at Canisius Wilhelmina Hospital (Netherlands). As an alternative to NeuroSAFE, the Histolog Scanner was evaluated.

Buy now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16210

Key Segments Profiled in the Prostate Cancer Industry Survey

Prostate Cancer Market by Drug Class:

  • Hormonal Prostate Cancer Therapy

    • Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone (LHRH) Antagonists

      • Zytiga

      • Gonax

    • Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone (LHRH) Agonists

      • Lupron

      • Zoladex

      • Eligard

      • Decapeptyl

      • Vantas

      • Others

    • Anti-Androgen

      • Xtandi

      • Casodex

  • Prostate Cancer Chemotherapy

    • Taxotere

    • Jevtana

  • Prostate Cancer Immunotherapy

    • Provenge

  • Prostate Cancer Targeted Therapy

    • Xofigo

  • Others Prostate Cancer

Prostate Cancer Market by Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

  • Online Pharmacies

Prostate Cancer Market by Region:

  • North America Prostate Cancer Market

  • Latin America Prostate Cancer Market

  • Europe Prostate Cancer Market

  • South Asia & Pacific Prostate Cancer Market

  • East Asia Prostate Cancer Market

  • Middle East & Africa Prostate Cancer Market

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/prostate-cancer-market

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
    1.1. Global Market Outlook
    1.2. Demand-side Trends
    1.3. Supply-side Trends
    1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
    1.5. Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
    2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
    2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations
3. Market Background
    3.1. Market Dynamics
        3.1.1. Drivers
        3.1.2. Restraints
        3.1.3. Opportunity
        3.1.4. Trends

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Domain:

Animal Healthcare Market Size – The animal healthcare market size is projected to be valued at US$ 40.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 62.3 billion by 2033

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Share – The global vital signs monitoring devices market is expected to cross US$ 16 billion by 2033. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033

Babesiosis Treatment Market Growth – The global Babesiosis Treatment market size is expected to be valued at US$ 1.21 Billion in 2023

Klinefelter Syndrome Therapeutics Market Trends – The global Klinefelter syndrome therapeutics market is expected to surpass an impressive valuation of US$ 1.14 Billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033

PD1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market Analysis – The global PD1 non-small cell lung cancer treatment market size is expected to surpass an impressive valuation of US$ 26.96 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 61 Billion by 2033

About Future Market Insights Inc.:
Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two power-play goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was th

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter and needed a series of clutch plays in the final minutes to improve their record to 23-18 at the midpoint. P.J. Washington had 22 points and five

  • Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe