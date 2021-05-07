ProStarter: a DeFi NFT Launchpad & a Fundraising Cross-Chain Platform Expanding the NFT Market Further
TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / ProStarter, the Defi NFT launchpad and market place is scheduled for its anticipated Initial Dex Offering (IDO) IDO on May 8th on Zeroswap. It will then be listed on Uniswap on May 10th. ProStarter has already lined up some centralized exchanges, listing on Hotbit on May 13th , and Probit on May 17th .
2021 is the year that NFT marketplaces experienced the highest growth with the NFT market cap growing by about 1785%. This is only the start. The popularity of NFTs is set to expand even further with the introduction of projects like ProStarter.
ProStarter is one of the newest additions to the crypto world as well as the realm of decentralized finance. The project launched its token $PROT a few days ago. Currently, you can buy the token from the prostater.io website but from 10th May you'll be able to get the tokens on uniswap as well.
The appetite for the Defi & NFT market is evident. So far, ProStarter has successfully completed two rounds of sale for the PROT tokens. With their third pre-sale round from the community concluding in just 4 minutes.
ProStarter and the Crypto Community
ProStarter is a community-focussed DeFi IDO, NFT Launchpad, and NFT marketplace. According to their website, ProStarter is aimed at offering a hassle-free and professional fundraising environment, especially for the NFT community. Some of the activities that ProStarter will enable include token sales, auctions, and fundraisings. Also, prostarter seeks to make the process of buying assets across different blockchains efficient and convenient.
The platform is offering a cross-chain IDO Launchpad, that facilitates projects developed on BSC, Ethereum, Polkadot, and Tron. Also, other features like a one-time KYC and live IDO whitelisting makes the platform attractive to many. Through these features, ProStarter is offering transparency, fairness, convenience, and ease of use for their community and users. Other features ProStarter provide include time-bound guarantee allocation, PRO Kings, PRO Queens, premium projects and an NFT marketplace.
What the Future Looks Like For ProStarter?
Mr. M. Ahsan, co-founder of proStarter revealed that the team is in contact with many exchanges and PROT will hopefully be on even more leading exchanges soon.
According to the ProStarter roadmap, the plan is to run successful IDOs first then look into launching NFTs Launchpad and marketplace in the next months. All these are to happen within 2021.
It's noticeable that the ProStarter team is very active and engaging especially through the social media platforms like Twitter. This is evident through how M. Ahsan, answered a lot of questions from the community on Twitter.
The ProStarter team is working on releasing a ProStarter app for both Android and iOS. You'll be able to access ProStarter from your smartphone through the app. The slogan on the website reads, “Invest today. Live tomorrow.” It sounds exciting. Time will tell.
Follow ProStarter's media channels to stay up to date with the latest news:
Official website: https://prostarter.io
Twitter — https://twitter.com/ProtOfficial
Telegram - https://t.me/Prostarter
Medium — https://prostarter.medium.com
LinkedIn — https://www.linkedin.com/company/prostarter/
Media Contact: RTC Media@RT.Capital Website: https://RT.Capital
SOURCE: ProStarter
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645598/ProStarter-a-DeFi-NFT-Launchpad-a-Fundraising-Cross-Chain-Platform-Expanding-the-NFT-Market-Further