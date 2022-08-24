Prost! Tickets now on sale for 2022 Fort Worth Oktoberfest party

Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Fort Worth Oktoberfest – a three-day festival of German beer, food and entertainment Sept. 22-24 at Trinity Park.

Online tickets bought by noon Sept. 21 will come with a commemorative stein while supplies last. The 2022 Oktoberfest steins are available for purchase at the event.

A three-day pass to the event cost $28. Cost to get in Thursday and Friday is $18, and $15 for Saturday.

The festival kicks off with the “Tapping of the Kegs” Thursday. Organizers tout several polka bands that will play at the three-day event, including Grammy nominated Alex Meixner, Alpenmusikanten, Chardon Polka Band, Das Ist Lustig, Ginny Mac, Mike and the Middletones, Walburg Boys, Nick Ballarini and Keine Kunst Folk Dance Troupe.

Spaten will be on tap, along with other Fall and Oktoberfest craft beers.

Admission is free for children under 12 years of age with a paying adult.