Prospective investors will be told fans 'integral' to Manchester United success

Richard Arnold, the Manchester United chief executive, says any new investors in the club will be urged to work closely with fans and expressed hope a potential full or partial sale would prove a “positive” step forward.

The Glazer family are seeking buyers for United as they finally look to bring an end to their hugely controversial 18-year ownership of the club.

Investment bankers The Raine Group - who oversaw Todd Boehly’s takeover at Chelsea last year - are leading the process amid hope of a sale before the end of the season.

United have spent more than £1.1 billion servicing the Glazers’ leveraged takeover in 2005 while the Americans have pocketed around £465m in share sales and the club’s gross debt still stands at an eye-watering £680m.

Supporters continue to protest against the Glazers and the prospect of a sale has raised hopes of a transformation in fans relations under new owners.

Arnold has worked hard to improve fan engagement since taking over as chief executive in February and says the club’s current hierarchy will be imploring any new investors to put supporters at the heart of their plans.

“We will be advising any prospective new investors on the value of the fan engagement processes we have built in recent years, and recommending that they continue to be strengthened,” Arnold told United’s latest fans’ forum meeting last month.

Arnold also said he hoped the Glazers’ strategic review will prove a “positive process” for United given the need for investment in a new or redeveloped and expanded stadium, training ground and the playing squads.

“As part of this process, the board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company,” he told the meeting on December 13.

“This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the club’s commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders.

Story continues

“When and in what form that investment comes remains uncertain, but I feel confident in saying it will be a positive process for the club because we all understand the capital needs that we have, in terms of redeveloping the stadium and training ground while continuing to build a winning team.”

United supporters’ groups from across the world signed an open letter to potential bidders last month urging any new owners to unravel years of Glazer family failures.

In it, they spelt out a series of demands in the hope that a change of ownership can halt the gradual decline under the Glazers and prevent the club from being treated as little more than a “commercial asset” in the future.

Fans continue to voice their opposition to the current owners - Jan Kruger/Getty Images

In the wake of the Americans’ role in the failed European Super League plot in April 2021, co-chairman Joel Glazer announced a package of measures aimed at improving relations with fans amid fury at the doomed plans, the owners’ running of the club and angry protests that led to the postponement of a game against Liverpool.

They included the creation of a Fan Advisory Board, beefing up of the fans’ forum and a fan share scheme, the last of which never got off the ground.

Arnold insists fans are central to United’s success and have an important voice, regardless of what happens with the sale process.

“What’s clear is that fans will be integral to the success of Manchester United under any ownership model, and we see this body as an important part of the club’s governance structure irrespective of what happens with the strategic review,” Arnold told the fans’ forum on December 13.

United were quizzed at the fans’ forum over why Joel Glazer had not attended one of their meetings “for some time” given his promise to engage more with fans in the wake of the Super League debacle.

“Over the past 18 months, Joel has attended two Fans’ Forums and three Fans’ Advisory Board meetings, involving over 12 hours of direct engagement with fan representatives,” United said. “We believe this is more than any of his peers among the owners of the biggest Premier League clubs.

“While the FAB has become the main focus of Joel’s direct engagement since it was launched in January, he continues to take a close interest in the views and outputs from this forum as well.”

Meanwhile, United have issued over 2,000 ticket touting related sanctions this season, with a further 500 still in the appeals process, as part of a crackdown on ticket touting on the black market.