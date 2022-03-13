Prospective Chelsea owner Nick Candy vows to include fans in decision-making

Nick Purewal, PA
Prospective Chelsea owner Nick Candy has vowed to include Blues fans in Stamford Bridge decision-making should he take over the Champions League holders.

British property tycoon Candy is among the leading candidates to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, with the UK Government overseeing the sale.

And the 49-year-old has now pledged to hand supporters a central role in Chelsea’s future should he win the rapidly-intensifying race to buy the west London outfit.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich was sanctioned by the Government on Thursday, with all his UK assets frozen bar Chelsea – with the Blues operating under special licence.

The Government will now oversee the Raine Group’s handling of the sale, with Abramovich blocked from profiting under terms of the sanctions.

“We welcome the news that the sale of the club will be conducted quickly,” said a spokesperson for Candy.

“This is a reassuring development for fans after a week of great uncertainty.

“Mr Candy cares hugely about the future of the club and believes that the fans and the community are central to its continued success.

“Should his bid be successful, Mr Candy would advocate for a fan representative to join the Board so supporters become part of the decision-making process.

“If the club requires money to operate in the short term, Mr Candy would be happy to help ensure it has the necessary financial resources, subject to government approval.”

Princess Eugenie wedding
Nick Candy, left, with wife Holly Valance, right (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Lifelong Chelsea fan Candy was due to attend the Blues’ Premier League match against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday – the first under the club’s new Government licence.

Chelsea continue to lobby the Government over relaxing the restrictions, fearing for the club’s short-term future without the ability to operate far more closely to normal business.

Chelsea’s position is that Abramovich never profited from any daily operations at Stamford Bridge, with Blues bosses pushing for a return to future ticket sales among the demands.

Abramovich has been sanctioned after the Tory Government claimed to have proved his direct links to Vladimir Putin amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, pledging to write off the club’s £1.5billion debts to him and also to divert all proceeds from the sale into a newly-created charitable foundation to aid victims of the war in Ukraine.

Roman Abramovich File Photo
Roman Abramovich, pictured, has been sanctioned by the UK Government (Adam Davy/PA)

The Government will have oversight of the sale process now, to ensure no funds go to Abramovich.

Candy is among those pushing hard to buy Chelsea, with his candidacy understood to find favour in Downing Street corridors.

The billionaire is compiling a consortium to boost his resources for his bid, with a redevelopment of Stamford Bridge high on his agenda.

USA magnate Todd Boehly is another early front-runner in the battle for the Blues, with the LA Dodgers part owner strongly tipped in many quarters.

Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts is also expected to launch a bid for Chelsea, with interest high among US investors.

