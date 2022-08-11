Prospect Grissom homers in debut, Braves beat Red Sox 8-4

  • Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom celebrates while running up the first base line on his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom celebrates while running up the first base line on his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom celebrates while running the bases on his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. At right is Braves third base coach Ron Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom celebrates while running the bases on his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. At right is Braves third base coach Ron Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Boston Red Sox's Reese McGuire, left, collides with Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom while being forced out during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Boston Red Sox's Reese McGuire, left, collides with Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom while being forced out during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom, right, is congratulated by Michael Harris II after his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom, right, is congratulated by Michael Harris II after his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta looks toward the outfield replay screen as Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna runs the bases on a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta looks toward the outfield replay screen as Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna runs the bases on a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna points upwards while crossing home plate on his three-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna points upwards while crossing home plate on his three-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna dances while celebrating at the dugout after his three-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna dances while celebrating at the dugout after his three-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
JIMMY GOLEN
3 min read
BOSTON (AP) — Top Atlanta prospect Vaughn Grissom homered onto Lansdowne Street in his major league debut, and Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer on Wednesday night to lead the Braves to an 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Called up earlier in the day from Double-A, the 21-year-old Grissom hit the first pitch he saw in the seventh inning over the Green Monster and the seats above it and onto the street below for his first big-league hit. He tossed his bat aside before taking off around the bases, clapped his hands as he rounded third base and arrived home to be congratulated by Michael Harris II, who had singled ahead of him.

A healthy number of Braves fans in the crowd of 35,406 gave Grissom a big cheer. Grissom singled in the ninth, stole second and scored as Atlanta completed a two-game sweep.

The last-place Red Sox lost their fourth straight game, and their sixth of seven.

Kyle Wright (14-5) allowed one run on one hit and one walk in six innings, striking out five for the 10th win in 12 decisions. The reigning World Series champions, who had lost five of six games before arriving in Boston, beat the Red Sox 9-7 in 11 innings on Tuesday.

Red Sox trade deadline pickup Tommy Pham homered for the third straight game, hitting a three-run shot in the seventh to turn a 5-1 deficit into a one-run game. But the Braves scored two more in the eighth, on Eddie Rosario’s double and Ozuna’s sacrifice fly.

Nick Pivetta (8-9) pitched six innings, allowing three runs — Ozuna's homer — on five hits and two walks while striking out five.

WELCOME TO THE BIGS

Grissom was batting .324 with 14 homers, 67 RBIs and 27 stolen bases at Single- and Double-A this season. He started at second base and batted ninth for Atlanta. He hit into a fielder’s choice in the third inning, struck out in the fifth and came up again with one on and one out in the seventh, when he homered to make it 5-1.

Grissom added a single in the ninth. Since the home run ball was presumably lost, the Braves made sure to call for this one as a keepsake. He later scored on Dansby Swanson's single to make it 8-4.

Harris, who was called up in May, is also a 21-year-old prospect. He entered Wednesday’s game hitting .288 with 10 homers, 34 RBIs and 12 stolen bases while shoring up the defense in center field.

Harris moved up to the eighth spot in the order.

BACK HOME AGAIN

The Braves spent their first eight decades in Boston, until owner Lou Perini became convinced he couldn’t compete with the AL Red Sox and moved his NL franchise to Milwaukee. They did not play in Boston again until interleague play in 1997.

The site of the former Braves Field is now a stadium at Boston University, which marked the spot of the original home plate on its turf.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Grissom took over for Orlando Arcia, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring he sustained running the bases in Atlanta’s 10-inning victory Tuesday night. Regular second baseman Ozzie Albies is recovering from a broken foot.

Red Sox: INF-OF Kiké Hernández went 1 for 2 with a single in a rehab outing for Double-A Portland. ... SS Xander Bogaerts hit a foul ball off his left leg. After showing signs of pain, he remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Braves: Have their second off-day in four days before playing three games in four days at Miami.

Red Sox: Play a one-game series against Baltimore, with RHP Josh Winckowski (5-5) facing Orioles RHP Austin Voth (2-1).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

