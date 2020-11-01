Prosecutors in Wisconsin received 158 voter fraud referrals since 2016. Few proved to be criminal.

Voter fraud is hardly a new topic in Wisconsin.

It took center stage as the state passed a voter ID law in 2011, then stayed in the news as elements were blocked and reinstated by various court rulings in the ensuing years.

This year, President Donald Trump has kept the issue front-of-mind with an avalanche of claims seeking to cast doubt on the integrity of the 2020 election.

But is voter fraud an actual problem here?

We’re better able to answer that question since the Wisconsin Elections Commission began tallying voter fraud cases referred to prosecutors in 2016. Their listing isn’t comprehensive — the commission relies on local election officials to notify them, which doesn’t always happen — but the list sheds light on how often suspected cases arise.

The commission list shows 158 election cases referred to 46 county prosecutors between 2016 and 2018. The Journal Sentinel reached out to those district attorneys to find out the nature of those cases and what became of them. We heard back from all but six.

After reviewing the list, prosecutors’ responses and court records, a few things became clear:

Illegal voting is exceptionally rare in Wisconsin. We identified just a couple dozen cases of confirmed improper voting across three years of elections.

Even counting all suspected illegal votes, those are a minute fraction of ballots cast. The highest number of referrals came in the 2018 general election after the elections commission expanded its capability to detect fraud across state lines. That generated 58 referrals out of 2.7 million votes cast. That’s 0.002% of all votes, or about 1 in every 46,000.

The improper voting that does occur is more often due to errors than intentional fraud.

That’s consistent with other findings in Wisconsin and nationwide, said Kenneth Mayer, professor of American politics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“In case after case and time after time, allegations of material numbers of people intentionally committing vote fraud, they just don’t withstand any scrutiny,” Mayer said. “The numbers are not literally zero, but they are so close to zero that it just puts to lie the arguments that this is a big problem.”

The 158 referrals since 2016 cover about 270 voters, since some involved multiple people. Here’s how those broke down.

Unverified addresses: Few if any charges

The largest portion — 102 people — stemmed from address verification postcards officials send to anyone who registers to vote at the polls. If that postcard is returned as undeliverable and clerks can’t determine a reasonable explanation of why, the matter is referred to the local district attorney for investigation.

None of the 40 district attorneys we contacted reported a conviction stemming from such a case since 2016. Joshua Mathy, a prosecutor in the Public Integrity Unit of the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, said that streak goes back much farther for the state’s largest county.

“Since at least 2005, no postcard referral has uncovered an instance of voter impersonation or double voting,” Mathy said. “Election postcards have proven to be an inefficient and unfruitful methodology to ferret out double voting or voter impersonation.”

Double voting: Many accidents, little evidence

The commission list included 82 voters suspected of voting twice — the majority from 2018, when the state started using the national Electronic Registration Information Center to check whether Wisconsin voters also voted in other states. It identified 44 cases where staff at the commission suspected people had done that.

Those out-of-state referrals were sent to prosecutors in March, so many investigations are ongoing, prosecutors said. But many double-voting allegations — whether in multiple states or just Wisconsin — have proven difficult to prosecute.

“To prove fraud you have to prove a deliberate attempt to do something that is illegal, and that kind of conduct with regard to elections is so rare here,” said defense attorney Lester Pines, a Madison-based attorney who worked on challenges to the state voter ID law and many other voting-related cases.

The list includes 10 cases referred to Brown County — seven for double voting — but none were prosecuted because “based on our follow up investigation, we have not yet found that any of these individuals intentionally violated Wisconsin’s voting restrictions,” District Attorney David Lasee said.

Some double-voting cases on the elections commission list involved elderly people who simply got confused. An Outagamie County woman with dementia who voted absentee fearing bad weather, then was also taken to the polls by her daughter on Election Day, with neither realizing the woman had already voted, District Attorney Mindy Tempelis said. Her office didn’t prosecute the case.

