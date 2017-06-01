Prosecutors seek jail time for ex-Penn State president

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2012, file photo, former Penn State president Graham Spanier enters Harrisburg District court in Harrisburg, Pa., to be arraigned on charges he lied about and concealed child sex abuse allegations involving former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky. Spanier earned $2.5 million in severance last year, the school said Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2012. Spanier was forced out of the job after Sandusky was arrested on child molestation charges, but remains a tenured faculty member currently on leave. (AP Photo/Jason Minick, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Prosecutors want a judge to jail former Penn State President Graham Spanier for his conviction in hushing up suspected child sex abuse in 2001 by Jerry Sandusky.

In a court filing unsealed Thursday, the Pennsylvania attorney general's office also assails two one-time Penn State administrators for their testimony in Spanier's March trial after they pleaded guilty in the case.

Sentencing is Friday.

Prosecutors say state sentencing guidelines indicate Spanier should get up to a year in jail for child endangerment. Spanier's lawyer says the 68-year-old is suffering from prostate cancer and heart problems, and is asking for probation.

Prosecutors didn't recommend sentences for ex-athletic director Tim Curley and ex-vice president Gary Schultz. But they say Curley's forgetfulness during his testimony wasn't credible. They also criticized Schultz's refusal to acknowledge the sexual nature of the 2001 complaint about Sandusky.