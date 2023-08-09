Prosecutors obtained search warrant for Trump’s Twitter account

Donald Trump’s Twitter account was suspended by the social media company following the riots - AFP

US prosecutors obtained a secret search warrant for Donald Trump’s Twitter account, court documents reveal – but the social media company was subsequently fined $350,000 (£275,000) for delaying access.

The warrant was sought and obtained in January by Jack Smith, the special counsel who has brought two federal indictments against Mr Trump.

However, Twitter, the Elon Musk-owned company now known as X, initially resisted complying.

The company wanted to notify Mr Trump of the warrant’s existence, which it was prohibited from doing by a “nondisclosure” clause.

Twitter argued this violated the First Amendment, which protects free speech.

The company ultimately complied with the warrant, but did not provide access to the information until three days after a court-ordered deadline.

As a result, a federal judge held Twitter in contempt and fined it $350,000.

Twitter appealed and the fine was upheld by a federal appeals court last month but the secret battle was only revealed on Wednesday, when the court unsealed a redacted file.

In its ruling, the appeals court in Washington said that alerting Mr Trump to even part of the warrant “risked jeopardising” the criminal investigation into the former president.

“The whole point of the nondisclosure order was to avoid tipping off the former president about the warrant’s existence,” the three-judge panel said.

Mr Trump, who remains the frontrunner to be the Republican 2024 presidential candidate, said: “Just found out that crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ [Department of Justice] secretly attacked my Twitter account, making it a point not to let me know about this major ‘hit’ on my civil rights.”

He added: “Does the First Amendment still exist? ... These are dark days in America!”

While Mr Trump’s tweets are publicly viewable, the company also holds non-public information such as direct messages, drafts of tweets, location data and the type of device used to send tweets.

The warrant was obtained by Mr Smith, who has brought two federal indictments against Mr Trump, relating to his alleged mishandling of classified documents and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The search warrant pertained to Mr Smith’s investigation into the events surrounding Jan 6 2021, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

The special counsel has directly linked the former president to the incident and quoted his tweets in the indictment. They include Mr Trump repeating his unsubstantiated election fraud claims and urging Republicans to “fight”.

He appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to four charges in the case last week.

His Twitter account was suspended by the social media company following the riots but later reinstated by the platform’s current owner, Mr Musk.

Despite being reinstated, Mr Trump has declined to return to the platform where he still has more than 86 million followers.

Four separate criminal cases

Mr Trump is facing four separate criminal cases. In addition to the two brought by Mr Smith, he has been charged in a case in New York relating to hush money payments to a porn star.

Prosecutors in Georgia are expected to bring charges within days in the fourth case relating to efforts to overturn the state’s election results.

Mr Trump, 77, has repeatedly claimed the criminal investigations into him are politically motivated as he seeks a return to the White House in 2024.

President Joe Biden has defended the Justice Department’s political independence.

Mr Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, appointed Mr Smith as a special counsel, a title which grants him additional independence from the Justice Department.