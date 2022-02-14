Prosecutors expected to rest in 2nd trial in Floyd's killing

  • FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, paramedics arrive as Minneapolis police officers, including Derick Chauvin, second from left, and J. Alexander Kueng restrain George Floyd in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Thomas Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)
    1/7

    George Floyd Officers Civil Rights Police Minneapolis

    FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, paramedics arrive as Minneapolis police officers, including Derick Chauvin, second from left, and J. Alexander Kueng restrain George Floyd in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Thomas Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - In this image from a police body camera, bystanders including Alyssa Funari, left filming, Charles McMillan, center left in light colored shorts, Christopher Martin center in gray, Donald Williams, center in black, Genevieve Hansen, fourth from right filming, Darnella Frazier, third from right filming, witness as then Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on George Floyd's neck for several minutes, killing Floyd on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)
    2/7

    George Floyd Officers Civil Rights

    FILE - In this image from a police body camera, bystanders including Alyssa Funari, left filming, Charles McMillan, center left in light colored shorts, Christopher Martin center in gray, Donald Williams, center in black, Genevieve Hansen, fourth from right filming, Darnella Frazier, third from right filming, witness as then Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on George Floyd's neck for several minutes, killing Floyd on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, Minneapolis police officers attempt to place George Floyd in a police vehicle, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis. Former police Officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)
    3/7

    George Floyd Officers Civil Rights

    FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, Minneapolis police officers attempt to place George Floyd in a police vehicle, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis. Former police Officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - This image from surveillance video introduced into evidence during court shows Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, center, to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Surveillance Video/State of Minnesota via AP, File)
    4/7

    George Floyd Officers Civil Rights Police Minneapolis

    FILE - This image from surveillance video introduced into evidence during court shows Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, center, to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Surveillance Video/State of Minnesota via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The former policer officers are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. Judge Paul Magnuson abruptly recessed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
    5/7

    George Floyd Officers Civil Rights Police Minneapolis

    FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The former policer officers are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. Judge Paul Magnuson abruptly recessed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney Robert Paule, attorney Natalie Paule, attorney Tom Plunkett, former Minneapolis police Officer J. Alexander Kueng, former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane and attorney Earl Gray appear for opening statements for their trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court on, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd died May 25, 2020, after Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. Judge Paul Magnuson abruptly recessed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP, File)
    6/7

    George Floyd Officers Civil Rights

    FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney Robert Paule, attorney Natalie Paule, attorney Tom Plunkett, former Minneapolis police Officer J. Alexander Kueng, former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane and attorney Earl Gray appear for opening statements for their trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court on, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd died May 25, 2020, after Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. Judge Paul Magnuson abruptly recessed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left, and J. Alexander Kueng, second from right, gather information as they take George Floyd into custody outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police Officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)
    7/7

    George Floyd Officers Civil Rights

    FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left, and J. Alexander Kueng, second from right, gather information as they take George Floyd into custody outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police Officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, paramedics arrive as Minneapolis police officers, including Derick Chauvin, second from left, and J. Alexander Kueng restrain George Floyd in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Thomas Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)
FILE - In this image from a police body camera, bystanders including Alyssa Funari, left filming, Charles McMillan, center left in light colored shorts, Christopher Martin center in gray, Donald Williams, center in black, Genevieve Hansen, fourth from right filming, Darnella Frazier, third from right filming, witness as then Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on George Floyd's neck for several minutes, killing Floyd on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)
FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, Minneapolis police officers attempt to place George Floyd in a police vehicle, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis. Former police Officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)
FILE - This image from surveillance video introduced into evidence during court shows Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, center, to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Surveillance Video/State of Minnesota via AP, File)
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The former policer officers are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. Judge Paul Magnuson abruptly recessed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney Robert Paule, attorney Natalie Paule, attorney Tom Plunkett, former Minneapolis police Officer J. Alexander Kueng, former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane and attorney Earl Gray appear for opening statements for their trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court on, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd died May 25, 2020, after Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. Judge Paul Magnuson abruptly recessed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP, File)
FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left, and J. Alexander Kueng, second from right, gather information as they take George Floyd into custody outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police Officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)
AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI
·3 min read

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — After nearly three weeks of testimony, federal prosecutors planned to rest their case Monday against three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Once the prosecution rests in the trial of J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, defense attorneys will start presenting their witnesses. The attorney for Lane has said his client will testify. Attorneys for Thao and Kueng haven’t said if they will.

The officers are charged with violating Floyd's constitutional rights while acting under government authority. All three are accused of depriving Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, of medical care while he was handcuffed, facedown as Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Kueng, who is Black, knelt on Floyd’s back; Lane, who is white, held down his legs; and Thao, who is Hmong American, kept bystanders back.

Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene to stop the May 25, 2020, killing, which triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.

The charges allege that the officers’ actions resulted in Floyd’s death.

Prosecutors began presenting their case on Jan. 24. The trial has included testimony from bystanders, doctors, police officers, an FBI agent and others. Prosecutors also have played bystander and body camera videos that show Floyd being restrained and eventually becoming motionless before being put into an ambulance.

Testimony has included information about police training, and what the officers should have known about their duty to intervene and their responsibility to provide Floyd with medical care.

Despite efforts to keep the case on track, Judge Paul Magnuson ordered a three-day pause after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the prosecution’s key arguments has been that the officers were trained to provide medical aid in emergencies, and that Floyd’s situation had become so serious that even bystanders, including children with no medical training, knew something was wrong.

On Friday, Alyssa Funari testified that when she saw three officers on top of a man in the street, she parked her car and started recording because she had a “gut feeling” something was wrong.

“I instantly knew that he was in distress. ... He was moving, making facial expressions that he was in pain,” said Funari, who was 17 at the time and is now 19. “He was telling us that he was in pain.”

“I observed that over time he was slowly being less vocal and he was closing his eyes,” she added. “He wasn’t able to tell us that he was in pain anymore. He was just accepting it.”

Prosecutors also showed snippets of bystander and police video with timelines and transcripts as Matthew Vogel, an FBI special agent, described the materials. The timelines and transcripts were meant to help jurors sort out the sometimes confusing videos that show a chaotic scene from different angles and capture different pieces of the officers’ conversations amid a noisy environment.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year and later pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge.

Lane, Kueng and Thao also face a separate state trial in June on charges alleging that they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the killing of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • NFL Players gather for greater good at Payton event

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Heyward was helping one group of children plant in the garden at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, while Harrison Phillips was lobbing passes to another set of kids. The two defensive linemen were among a group of NFL players who turned out Friday for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year event, a chance for the league to honor and promote volunteerism. Over a slightly chaotic 90 minutes, players and local children planted, played and stuffed grocery bags with food

  • The NHL teams defying pre-season expectations

    The Nashville Predators refuse to be bad, it's not all doom and gloom in California but the Montreal Canadiens are playing like the worst team in the salary cap era. Which NHL team has defied pre-season expectations?

  • Canada's Crawford wins bronze in men's Alpine combined after missing podium twice

    BEIJING — Jack Crawford just kept pushing himself through each subsequent event of the Beijing Olympics until he finally reached a podium. The Toronto native won bronze in men's Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after missing out on a medal in his first two events of the Games. He was fourth in the men's downhill on Monday — missing the podium by seven hundredths of a second — and then placing sixth in the men's super-G on Tuesday. "I’ve taken on this new mentality of how do I

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Canada's Steven Dubois wins short track Olympic silver medal

    Soaking in the moment, a beaming Steven Dubois wasn't ready to share his feelings on being a first-time Olympic medallist. "If I think about it I feel like I'm going to cry," he told Radio-Canada after reaching the short track podium in his Winter Games debut. "I feel once I get the medal, the little box, everything … I can't wait to celebrate with my teammates." Dubois, the unlikeliest medal threat of Canada's speed skating trio in the men's 1,500 metres, captured silver in a penalty-filled com

  • South Korea's Hwang wins Olympic gold in short track

    BEIJING (AP) — Good thing South Korea didn't pack up its skates and go home. Angered by the disqualifications of two of its short track speedskaters at the Beijing Games, the country filed complaints and its citizens flooded social media urging the team to go home. They stuck around, and Hwang Daeheon won gold in the men's 1,500 meters on Wednesday. He edged his skate in front in a tight finish of the 10-man final at Capital Indoor Stadium, giving South Korea the title for the fourth time in six

  • Canada's Grondin, O'Dine add to Beijing medal haul with bronze in mixed snowboard cross

    Canada's snowboard cross tandem of Éliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine added to Canada's medal haul with a bronze in the mixed snowboard cross event on Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China. It is Canada's eighth bronze medal and 13th total as the Beijing Olympics hit the halfway point. Grondin, of Sainte-Marie, Que., and O'Dine, of Prince George, B.C., finished 23.20 seconds behind Americans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis who won gold, and Italy's Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli who took the si

  • Deaf musicians part of Super Bowl halftime show for 1st time

    The Super Bowl will include a spectacular halftime show, as usual, with some of the biggest names in hip-hop entertaining the masses while championship-contending teams take a break. And for the first time, two of the performers are deaf. Dr. Dre added deaf stars Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes to Sunday's lineup that also includes Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Wawa and Forbes will use their hands, body and facial expressions to deliver unique renditions of the songs

  • What Thaddeus Young brings to the Raptors

    The Goran Dragic era with the Toronto Raptors has come to an end. The veteran point guard has been traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thaddeaus Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-rounder. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Over COVID, Meyers Taylor gets Olympic bobsled training runs

    BEIJING (AP) — U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor has, finally, made it to the Olympic track. The worst of her coronavirus scare that started with a positive test on Jan. 29 is behind her — she’s testing negative now, as are her husband and young son — and the three-time Olympic medalist was able to participate in the first official session of women’s monobob training on Thursday. “We’ve seen a lot of people struggle to clear the tests, so I really wasn’t sure what would happen,” Meyers Taylor

  • Olympics Live: Germany’s Geiger wins gold in Nordic combined

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany's Vinzenz Geiger has won a men's Nordic combined gold, rallying from a 1-minute, 26-second deficit to cross the finish line first in a 10K cross-country race after ranking 11th in ski jumping earlier in the day. Joergen Graabak of Norway earned silver Wednesday night and Lukas Greiderer of Austria took bronze. Japan’s Ryota Yamamoto jumped 108 meters (354 feet) and had 133 points in the first part of event, giving him a 38-sec

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Both sidelined recently by illness, Fish takes 6th, Bloemen 8th in long-track's 10k

    BEIJING — Around the halfway point of the 10,000 metres, Ted-Jan Bloeman passed his coach Bart Schouten and made a slashing gesture with his right hand. He was done. Canada's defending Olympic champion was still in bronze-medal position, but he'd run out of gas. A medal wasn't possible — and he knew it. The 35-year-old from Calgary finished eighth in the event that made him a Canadian hero four years ago in Pyeongchang, done in by a non-COVID illness that sidelined him for the better part of a m

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f