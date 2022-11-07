Prosecutors charge Mebane teen as adult with double murder of NC teenagers

A 17-year-old from Mebane was charged Monday as an adult in the September killings of two teenagers in Orange County.

Issiah Mehki Ross is charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark, whose bodies were found in a grassy area off Buckhorn Road in western Orange County. The teens, who were friends, were reported missing by their families. Two men riding four-wheel bikes found their bodies around 3 p.m. Sept. 18 along an ATV trail south of Efland.

Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman confirmed the suspect’s name in a text message Monday. A press conference outside the Orange County District Attorney’s Office with Sheriff Charles Blackwood is scheduled for the afternoon.

Ross could face life in prison or the death sentence if convicted. He is being held without bond in the Orange County jail.

Authorities have not said whether he knew Woods, who was a freshman at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, or Clark, a senior at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane.

Name could not be released

Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigators quickly identified a suspect in the case but were not able to release his identity to the public until Monday because he is a juvenile. Ross’s first hearing in juvenile court was Oct. 18.

State law requires prosecutors to charge suspects under age 18 in the juvenile court system, which limits what information can be released to the public. The juvenile can be moved to adult court after a hearing in front of a judge or a grand jury indictment.

A grand jury is comprised of 18 citizens who serve for six to 12 months, depending on the county. The grand jury hears evidence that has been collected against a defendant and determines whether there is enough probable cause to charge the person with the crime.

Orange County’s grand jury met last week and found that there was enough evidence to formally charge Ross as an adult with murder.

The jury found that Ross “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did of malice aforethought kill and murder” Clark and Woods, court documents stated.

His next appearance in court is scheduled for Nov. 15.

Nieman has not ruled out additional arrests.

‘Never hurt anybody’

Clark’s mother, Tiffany Concepcion, told ABC11 in September that she is seeking answers.

“He never hurt anybody, so for him to get done like this is — I have to have answers,” Concepcion said. “I want to get justice and I don’t care where I have to go, what I have to do, who I’ve got to talk to, I’m going to keep going and keep doing it.”

Clark’s father Dexter Clark, reached by The N&O, declined to comment.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Investigator Keith Goodwin at the Sheriff’s Office at 919-245-2918.