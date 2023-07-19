Prosecutor In Kevin Spacey Trial Concludes By Saying “History Is Littered With Those Who Are Benevolent To Some & Cruel To Others”

“History is littered with those who are benevolent to some and cruel to others,” the prosecutor in the Kevin Spacey trial concluded with today.

Meanwhile, the four indecent assault charges on the indictment, which were alternative counts, were struck off by the judge, which was due to a “legal technicality” and not as a result of the prosecution abandoning any allegation.

Oscar-winning actor Spacey’s accusers are “no longer prepared to be the secret keeper for someone who treated them so badly,” Southwark Crown Court heard.

In the closing speech, prosecutor Christine Agnew KC told jurors the case involves an “enormous power imbalance” and is “about power and taking advantage of that power.”

She questioned the two-time Academy Award winner’s claim that his accusers were “motivated by money” and suggested the trial was a result of his “aggressive, oppressive and intimidatory behaviour.”

Agnew said his alleged offending had left the men feeling “diminished” and “worthless,” adding: “There is no doubt that he is a very famous and lauded actor.

“He is undoubtedly someone who is kind to those he chooses to be kind to,” she added. “History is littered with those who are benevolent to some and cruel to others.”

Agnew said it is “not simply a strength-in-numbers case” against Spacey but that of “four separate men” who told friends and family, the police and then the court their stories in a bid for justice.

She said “Mr Spacey Fowler was and is a powerful man, he was so famous, who would believe them?”

Agnew said “men are entitled to exactly the same protection that a woman would be in law”, and added: “Why on earth should these men put up with what they say has happened to them?”

Giving evidence last week, the Hollywood star denied being a sexual bully and labelled the prosecution’s case against him as “weak,” accusing one alleged victim of being after “money, money and then money.”

He previously told the jury the sexual assault allegations are “madness,” “make no logical sense” and are a “stab in the back.”

The 63-year-old previously told Southwark Crown Court he could have had sex “all the time” but found it hard to trust people because of his fame.

Each of Spacey’s accusers has given evidence, variously describing him as a “vile sexual predator”, “slippery” and “atrocious, despicable, disgusting.”

He pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. He also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The jury was directed to concentrate on what happened and whether it was a crime, and not be concerned with precise dates when things happened.

Earlier this week, the likes of Elton John, David Furnish and Jack Lemmon’s son Chris Lemmon appeared for Spacey’s defense, with the latter saying the actor was like family to him.

He was granted unconditional bail before the trial began. The trial continues.

