Prosecutor: Evidence shows Trump 'explicitly' sanctioned alleged tax fraud scheme at two companies

Kevin McCoy, USA TODAY
·6 min read

NEW YORK - Former President Donald Trump "explicitly" sanctioned the alleged tax fraud scheme at the heart of the criminal trial of two Trump companies, a prosecutor argued Friday, citing trial evidence.

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass made the assertion during closing arguments in the trial of the Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corporation. He said evidence showed "Mr. Trump is explicitly sanctioning tax fraud,” and suggested that Trump could be deemed an unindicted co-conspirator.

The assertion, and other mentions of Trump during closing arguments by Steinglass prompted defense lawyers to seek a mistrial, as the trial that began in late October appeared headed to a conclusion next week.

"It can't be undone" from jurors' minds, said defense lawyer Michael van der Veen.

Acting Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan denied the request. However, he agreed to give the four-man, eight-woman jury instructions about the Trump mentions when the jurors return to court Monday for final instructions on the law and and the start of deliberations.

Depending on the judge's instruction, the argument from the prosecution could lead jurors to question whether someone higher in the Trump businesses than former CFO Allen Weisselberg potentially took a see-no-evil stance on the alleged tax fraud. That could buttress prosecutors' arguments that the alleged scheme kept executives happy and lowered payroll costs.

It could also help prosecutors' efforts to satisfy the requirements under New York state law for finding that a corporation has committed a crime.

Trump, who is mounting a third presidential campaign, is not charged in the case and has not appeared in the courtroom during the trial. However, he criticized the prosecution last week on Truth Social. And the former president continues to face a parade of legal developments and challenges as he seeks to return to the Oval Office.

Defense attorney Susan Necheles characterized the Steinglass assertions as "just grandstanding by the prosecutors."

She said Weisselberg, the disgraced former chief financial officer for Trump's business empire and the prosecution's star witness, "testified under oath that he hid his efforts to evade personal income taxes from President Trump and the Trump family and that he acted solely for his own personal gain."

"He repeatedly testified that he never told President Trump anything about how he was reporting items on his personal tax returns and the President Trump trusted him to do things correctly," said Necheles.

Allen Weisselberg stands between President-elect Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Jan. 11, 2017.
Allen Weisselberg stands between President-elect Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Jan. 11, 2017.

The exchanges Friday, including angry accusations between the prosecution and the defense, marked the end of evidence-presentation and arguments in the trial.

The Trump firms are accused of doling out off-the-books perks, including company-paid Manhattan rental apartments, leased luxury cars and untaxed, improperly issued bonuses to top executives who did not report the income on their tax returns.

Steinglass started the legal fireworks as he began his closing argument on Thursday. "Donald Trump knew exactly what was going on with his top executives," the prosecutor said.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 crimes in an August agreement with prosecutors that promised him a sentence of roughly 100 days in jail, far lower than the 15-year maximum prison term he faced. In exchange, he agreed to testify truthfully at the trial of the two Trump companies.

Steinglass pointed to evidence showing Trump recommended that Weisselberg move into Manhattan from his Long Island home. Trump also convened a special meeting of the Trump Corporation that authorized him to sign a lease on the apartment for the sole use of Weisselberg and his wife, said the prosecutor.

As the prosecutor spoke, a slide of the lease's final page, with Trump's signature, was displayed on a monitor in the courtroom.

Steinglass also showed jurors a similar apartment lease for Matthew Calamari, the longtime chief operating officer of Trump's business world who has been deemed an unindicted conspirator in the case. The lease showed Trump's OK on that document too.

The prosecutor reminded jurors that Trump approved luxury auto leases for Weisselberg's wife, even though he knew she was not a company employee.

Weisselberg did not report the value of the apartment, car leases for his wife and similar auto leases for himself on his tax returns, trial evidence showed.

Steinglass also reminded jurors that evidence showed Trump approved company executives' bonuses and signed every check for those benefits. Many of those payments to Weisselberg and others came in the form of untaxed disbursements to independent contractors, and were included on the company's reports to the IRS, the evidence showed.

"This whole (defense) narrative that Donald Trump was blissfully unaware is not true," argued Steinglass. He said the evidence rebutted defense closing arguments that Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization controller, had "gone rogue" by orchestrating the alleged tax evasion scheme and concealing it from other top company officials.

Those arguments prompted the defense motion for a mistrial.

"He made (Trump) an unindicted co-conspirator and said he sanctioned the tax fraud. It's a bias that he put on the jury and it cannot be undone," said van der Veen. 

"He can be a co-conspirator," responded Steinglass. "It has nothing to do that he is Donald Trump. It has to do that he is the president and CEO of these companies."

After hearing both sides' arguments, the trial judge said declaring a mistrial was "not even a thought."

When the jury returns on Monday, the trial judge will instruct them on New York state laws as they apply to the case.

Those instructions are expected to include an explanation of a New York penal law that establishes when corporations may be found guilty of committing crimes.

The law covers wrongdoing by "high a managerial agent acting within the scope of his employment and in behalf of the corporation."

That could be Weisselberg, and possibly McConney, prosecutors previously have argued. However, the new prosecution assertion by Steinglass this week could cause some jurors to question whether the "high managerial agent" could be someone even higher in the Trump Organization.

Jurors also will have to wrestle with the meaning of the phrase "in benefit of."

Ruling on that question in a session without the jurors earlier in the week, the trial judge said the prosecution has to show "there was some intent to benefit the corporation."

However, "you cannot overstate what that intent was," Merchan said.

►Documents: Appeals court overturns special master review of records found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

►Closing arguments: Criminal tax fraud trial of 2 Trump companies nearing a close as prosecutor suggests Trump knew of scheme

►Star witness: Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg holds back tears as he testifies in tax fraud trial

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump OK'd alleged tax fraud scheme, prosecutor argues

Latest Stories

  • ‘Toy’ spotted on school trip turns out to be 3,000-year-old find, Israeli experts say

    The blue-green artifact is linked to ancient Egypt, archaeologists said.

  • Trump ‘Knew Exactly What Was Going On’ in Fraud, Prosecutor Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former president Donald Trump “knew exactly what was going on” at two of his companies accused of tax fraud, a New York prosecutor told jurors at the close of a monthlong trial.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerBiggest Wall Street Banks Are Slash

  • Fans see double standard in politics ban at World Cup

    STORY: Soccer fans flocked to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar bearing flags to cheer their teams, but some told Reuters that their banners and messages were banned, all depending on the politics.Palestinian fans said they were pleasantly surprised to find their symbols welcomed.SAEED KHALIL: "In a different country, maybe someone would hesitate to carry the Palestinian flag, during such an occasion, the World Cup, an international, or historic or sporting event. But here it is the first World Cup where we see, on TV and everywhere, that there is a welcoming attitude towards the Palestinians here. But Mideast politics are tangled, and there was no similar courtesy to those seeking to show solidarity with protesters in Iran.Following the Iranian team’s defeat against the U.S. Wednesday, Reuters journalists saw guards chase men in activist shirts through the stadium precinct, tackling one to the ground as he screamed the cry of Iran's anti-government protesters: "Woman Life Freedom."Farshad was an eyewitness to the incident"He had a shirt in his hand with the slogan 'Woman, Life, Freedom' and then he chanted 'Woman, Life, Freedom' which the security or police or whatever you call them, we have same issue in Iran, they can't even let people have their basic rights or express themselves. Then they pinned him - the guy - down, and they took his shirt away, they tried, but he resisted, then they took him away."According to an email from FIFA’s Human rights department shared with Reuters, the soccer association told fans who complained about treatment at earlier Iran matches, that 'Women.Life.Freedom' or the name or portrait of Mahsa Amini - the woman whose death in Iranian police custody sparked the unrest - are allowed in stadiums.But this seemed potentially at odds with a FIFA Qatar World Cup stadium code of conduct prohibiting banners, flags, fliers, apparel and other paraphernalia of a "political, offensive and/or discriminatory nature."A FIFA spokesperson said it was "aware of some incidents where permitted items were not allowed to be displayed at stadiums," and continued to work closely with Qatar to ensure full implementation of regulations.

  • Elon Musk keeps followers waiting after saying he'll release details about 'what really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter'

    Musk has said releasing Twitter's internal deliberations regarding the New York Post's story "is necessary to restore public trust."

  • Terrell Owens claims he punched out heckler in self-defense after video emerges: 'Swung at me first'

    Video showed the Hall of Famer throwing hands with a man he claimed threatened him.

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • The Steph Curry influence on Fred VanVleet's shooting evolution

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss strength's of Steph Curry and Fred VanVleet, the luxury of having point guards who are effective screeners and shooters along with fundamentals behind getting shots off quickly.

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin). The

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Nick Nurse on change to starting lineup vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.