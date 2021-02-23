Prosecutor asks for special court sitting for trial of alleged gang member

A North Battleford Crown Prosecutor asked the Lloydminster Provincial Court for a special sitting for the trial of an alleged street gang associate from Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Prosecutor Oryn Holm told the court on Feb. 17 that he needs at least three days for Glynnis Larene Chief’s trial.

“There’s quite a bit of moving parts,” he said adding there will be 14 witnesses.

Holm said the Crown is proceeding by way of indictment, the more serious offence. He also said the Crown continues to be opposed to Chief’s release.

Chief and four others were arrested Jan. 1, 2021, after allegedly shooting at the RCMP pursuing them on Onion Lake Cree Nation.

RCMP were pursuing an SUV on Chief Taylor Road when one of the occupants allegedly pointed a rifle out a window and started shooting at the police.

Police continued to pursue the SUV, which eventually stopped in front of the high school on Onion Lake. The driver, Tyler Ryan Wolfe, 35, and a front passenger got out of the SUV and fled. Police soon found Wolfe hiding inside a garbage bin and the passenger was found in a nearby baseball field. Chief, Twaine Derek Buffalo-Naistus, 39, Danny Lee Weeseekase, 38, and Melissa Lee McAlpine, 32, were arrested and charged with numerous offences.

Wolfe, Weeseekase, Chief and Buffalo were charged with discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, being an occupant of a vehicle knowing there was a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, and assault of a police officer with a weapon.

Wolfe is additionally charged with flight from police and dangerous driving. Weeseekase is additionally charged with breach of recognizance for possessing a weapon. McAlpine was charged with discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, being an occupant of a vehicle knowing there was a firearm, and assault of a police officer with a weapon.

Wolfe had an appearance scheduled on Feb. 17. The matter was adjourned until March 17. He remains in custody.

McAlpine and Buffalo-Naistus are scheduled to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on March 3. Weeseekase appears next on March 17.

Chief’s matter comes before the court again on March 3 to confirm a trial date in August.

RCMP say the occupants of the SUV were identified as street gang associates. North Battleford Provincial RCMP General Investigation Section took over the investigation.

If you are associated with a gang and want to leave it, contact STR8 UP in northern Saskatchewan at 306-763-3001, STR8 UP in central Saskatchewan at 306-244-1771, or Regina Treaty Status Indian Services in southern Saskatchewan at 306-522-7494 to get assistance.

If anyone has any information that could assist investigators, please contact Onion Lake RCMP at 306-344-5550. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Onion Lake Cree Nation borders the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan and is located about 50 kilometres north of Lloydminster.

ljoy@glaciermedia.ca

Lisa Joy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Battlefords Regional News-Optimist