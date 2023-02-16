Prosecution, defense get wins with Alex Murdaugh lead agent

  • Alex Murdaugh smiles at parts of the testimony of Roger Dale Davis, who took care of the dogs at Murdaugh's home, during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife, Maggie and son Paul, at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    1/9

    Murdaugh Killings

    Alex Murdaugh smiles at parts of the testimony of Roger Dale Davis, who took care of the dogs at Murdaugh's home, during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife, Maggie and son Paul, at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Defense attorney Jim Griffin, left, speaks with Alex Murdaugh before Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., resumes on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    2/9

    Murdaugh Killings

    Defense attorney Jim Griffin, left, speaks with Alex Murdaugh before Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., resumes on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • SLED special agent David Owen discusses his investigation during Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    3/9

    Murdaugh Killings

    SLED special agent David Owen discusses his investigation during Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Alex Murdaugh, right, listens during his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    4/9

    Murdaugh Killings

    Alex Murdaugh, right, listens during his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Prosecutor John Meadors questions SLED agent David Owen during Alex Murdaugh's murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    5/9

    Murdaugh Killings

    Prosecutor John Meadors questions SLED agent David Owen during Alex Murdaugh's murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Buster Murdaugh, left, speaks with defense attorney Dick Harpootlian during a break in his father, Alex Murdaugh's, trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    6/9

    Murdaugh Killings

    Buster Murdaugh, left, speaks with defense attorney Dick Harpootlian during a break in his father, Alex Murdaugh's, trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Alex Murdaugh, far back, listens during his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    7/9

    Murdaugh Killings

    Alex Murdaugh, far back, listens during his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Evidence is shown during Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife Maggie and son Paul at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    8/9

    Murdaugh Killings

    Evidence is shown during Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife Maggie and son Paul at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • David Grubbs speaks about cell phone records during Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    9/9

    Murdaugh Killings

    David Grubbs speaks about cell phone records during Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Murdaugh smiles at parts of the testimony of Roger Dale Davis, who took care of the dogs at Murdaugh's home, during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife, Maggie and son Paul, at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, left, speaks with Alex Murdaugh before Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., resumes on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
SLED special agent David Owen discusses his investigation during Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Alex Murdaugh, right, listens during his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Prosecutor John Meadors questions SLED agent David Owen during Alex Murdaugh's murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Buster Murdaugh, left, speaks with defense attorney Dick Harpootlian during a break in his father, Alex Murdaugh's, trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Alex Murdaugh, far back, listens during his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Evidence is shown during Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife Maggie and son Paul at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
David Grubbs speaks about cell phone records during Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
JEFFREY COLLINS
·2 min read

A crime scene expert testified about where the shots were fired at the wife and son of Alex Murdaugh and in what order during Thursday's testimony at the disgraced South Carolina attorney's double murder trial.

Kenny Kinsey also told jurors that a mark on 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh's thigh appeared to be a a tread from a golf cart tire that she fell on after she was shot near dog kennels on the family’s property. Defense lawyers had asked several witnesses about the blemish and whether it could be a mark from a shoe.

Murdaugh, 54, has been standing trial for the past month in the shooting deaths of Maggie Murdaugh and their 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh. Their bodies were found June 7, 2021, at their Colleton County home. Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder.

In all, Kinsey's testimony matched evidence presented by several other witnesses about the brutality of that night.

Maggie Murdaugh was shot four or five times with an automatic rifle just outside the kennels, while her son was shot twice with a shotgun inside a long closet where dog food and other supplies were kept.

Much of the focus of the questioning was on the wounds to Paul Murdaugh, especially the second fatal wound that traveled at a steeper, upward angle from just above his waist and through his head.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian got a ruler, a protector and easel to draw the position of the shot and then moved on to a personal demonstration with a shotgun that wasn't the weapon used in the killings.

His point was to show jurors the shooter would have either been squatting or holding the shotgun with its powerful kickback at an odd angle.

Or, "the shooter was a very short person?” asked Harpootlian, who represents the 6-foot-4 (1.93-meter) Murdaugh.

Prosecutors also tried to bring two-dimensional sketches to life as Kinsey testified about the wounds to Maggie Murdaugh.

Kinsey said the first two shots hit her as she was standing or running, but she appeared to be on her hands and knees when the third, fatal shot was fired that went through her chest and into her head.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters illustrated this by getting on the courtroom floor as Kinsey used a wooden rod to show the direction of the shots.

Prosecutors have said they will be ending their case soon, but Judge Clifton Newman has ruled they can present evidence about Alex Murdaugh being shot on the side of a lonely road near his home in September 2021.

Murdaugh originally said he was shot changing a flat tire, but later said he had asked a friend to kill him so his surviving son could get a $10 million life insurance policy. The gunman's shot only grazed his head.

Latest Stories

  • Woman accused of decapitating man attacks her lawyer in court

    A woman accused of decapitating a man in Wisconsin attacked her lawyer in court on Tuesday.Taylor Schabusiness, 25, attacked her attorney, Quinn Jolly, in Brown County circuit court just moments after he had asked the judge for an additional two weeks for a defence expert to review his client's competency to stand trial.After Judge Thomas Walsh agreed to postpone her March 6 trial, Schabusiness attacked Jolly and was wrestled to the courtroom floor by a deputy.The courtroom was then cleared before the hearing resumed.

  • Man who was shot at 13 times after gesturing at speeding car is fighting for his life, police say

    A man who was walking his dog early Sunday north of Toronto was shot at 13 times in a "callous act of violence" after he gestured at a speeding vehicle, York Regional Police say. The man, 65, is now in critical condition in hospital fighting for his life and the attack has stunned the small community where he lives. Police are seeking two people in connection with the drive-by shooting, which happened in King Township near the Town of Schomberg, west of Newmarket. Officers were alerted at 8:40 a

  • Man froze to death in jail and was likely placed in freezer as punishment, lawsuit says

    He lived his final days under “hellish conditions” in a bare cell, described as a dog kennel, at the Alabama jail, the lawsuit says.

  • Nurse accused of murdering babies breaks down as doctor gives evidence at trial

    Lucy Letby, 33, wiped away tears as she sat in the dock at Manchester Crown Court.

  • Brianna Ghey's death was 'extremely brutal and punishing', prosecutor tells court

    The death of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey was "extremely brutal and punishing", a court has been told.

  • Tampa Woman Fights Off Attacker in Apartment Gym

    A 24-year-old woman working out at her apartment complex’s gym in Tampa, Florida, fought off an attacker who chased her around the facility on January 22, footage released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows.CCTV of the incident shows Nashali Alma working out in the gym.Alma is then seen opening the door to a man, identified as 25-year-old Xavier Thomas Jones. Alma said she let Thomas-Jones in because she had seen him around the complex before, according to police.Footage then shows Thomas-Jones approaching Alma and attempting to grab her. Alma can be seen fighting back and being chased around the gym before being pulled to the floor.Alma continues to fight Thomas-Jones, who eventually releases his grip, allowing her to run.Thomas-Jones was arrested on January 23. He faces charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment, and kidnapping, police said.Alma encouraged women to fight back in such situations and to contact police right away. According to the sheriff’s office, she said, “It’s better to reach out to law enforcement sooner than later. The sooner they have the information, the sooner they can catch that person.” Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Reeva Steenkamp's Parents Met with Oscar Pistorius in Prison Hoping for Confession

    Oscar Pistorius was convicted of fatally shooting his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his South Africa home on Feb. 14, 2013

  • 'Drug dealers don't become doctors.' Crown says ex-medical student motivated by greed

    HALIFAX — William Sandeson was motivated by greed when the former medical student carried out a plan to kill another student during a drug deal in Halifax, a court heard Wednesday. In her closing address to a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury, Crown prosecutor Kim McOnie said Sandeson had planned to sell the marijuana he stole from the victim to clear a $78,000 debt just as he was starting medical school at Dalhousie University. "We say Mr. Sandeson hatched a plan to alleviate his financial distres

  • Murdaugh's sister-in-law saw odd behavior after killings

    Alex Murdaugh's sister-in-law testified Tuesday in his double murder trial that she thought it was odd that he didn't seem scared in the weeks after his son Paul and wife Maggie were killed at their South Carolina home. Marian Proctor told jurors her family was distraught after the killings. “He did not know who it was, but he thought whoever had done it had thought about it a really long time,” Proctor said.

  • Messages: Officer often fed information to Proud Boys leader

    A police officer frequently provided Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio with internal information about law enforcement operations in the weeks before other members of his far-right extremist group stormed the U.S. Capitol, according to messages shown Wednesday at the trial of Tarrio and four associates. A federal prosecutor showed jurors a string of messages that Metropolitan Police Lt. Shane Lamond and Tarrio privately exchanged in the run-up to a mob's attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Lamond, an intelligence officer for the city’s police department, was responsible for monitoring groups like the Proud Boys when they came to Washington for protests.

  • Trump’s DNA Proposal in Rape Accuser Suit Rejected by Judge

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s offer to provide a DNA sample to a New York writer who claims he raped her in the 1990s was rejected by a judge as too late and with too many strings attached.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkStocks Pare Losses as Data Presents Mixed Picture

  • Regina man on long-term disability says he's 'drowning', unable to pay city bill for sidewalk-clearing bylaw

    Two Regina residents say the city is being too frosty with enforcement of its new sidewalk clearing bylaw. Changes to Regina's Clean Property Bylaw came into effect in 2022, mandating that all property owners in the city must clear their own walks and nearby sidewalks — to the edges of the sidewalk and as close to the concrete as possible — within 48 hours of a snowfall. After a year of only giving warnings to educate the public, this is the first winter where the bylaw has been enforced. Al Bod

  • Ex-Georgia officer arrested after teen's naked body found dumped in woods, police say

    Miles Bryant, who worked as an officer in Doraville, Georgia, was arrested in connection with the death of missing 16-year-old Susana Morales.

  • Gymnastics coach who worked in Ottawa, Kingston charged with sexual assault

    WARNING: This article contains details of abuse. A gymnastics coach who has worked at clubs in Ottawa and Kingston has been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and other sexual offences involving seven young girls, Ottawa police said. Ben Cooper, 27, was charged for sexual offences that occurred between 2014 and 2022 involving girls between the ages of 14 and 17 in the Ottawa and Kingston area, police said Wednesday. From 2014 to 2021, Cooper was employed by gyms in Ottawa and Kingsto

  • Murderer Russell Causley freed from jail

    He was handed a life sentence for killing his wife Carole Packman, who disappeared in 1985.

  • Alec Baldwin's lawyers accuse New Mexico prosecutors of 'elementary legal error,' arguing that weapons charge in 'Rust' case is 'unconstitutional'

    Alec Baldwin's lawyers are challenging part of a charge related to the shooting of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust."

  • Alberta Justice official: 'never appropriate' for politicians to reach out to Crowns

    EDMONTON — The top civil servant at Alberta Justice says there are no formal rules stopping politicians from directly interfering in court prosecutions, but says his department relies on Crown lawyers knowing the boundaries and pushing back if it happens. Frank Bosscha's comments Tuesday to the legislature's public accounts committee came amid questions surrounding Premier Danielle Smith's involvement in COVID-19-related cases. The United Conservative Party government announced last week that Bo

  • If you’re tough on crime, you better celebrate Missouri setting Lamar Johnson free | Opinion

    When the innocent go to prison, the guilty often remain walking among us. How is that justice?

  • Judge throws out Missouri man’s conviction, confirming his innocence in 1994 murder

    Lamar Johnson, who long maintained his innocence in a 1994 murder, was freed by a judge after St. Louis prosecutors fought for his release.

  • Scientology leader David Miscavige went missing to hide from a human trafficking lawsuit, federal judge rules

    Florida Magistrate Judge Julie Sneed wrote in a ruling that the Scientology head has been "actively concealing his whereabouts or evading service."