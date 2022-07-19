Prosecution, defense lay out case as Paul Flores trial opens in death of Kristin Smart

Aaron Leathley, The Record
·4 min read

Opening statements began Monday in the trial of the man charged with the murder of Kristin Smart, the Stockton student who went missing more than 25 years ago, and his father who is charged as an accessory in her death.

Prosecutors painted a picture of the now 45-year-old Paul Flores hovering around Kristin Smart in the run-up to her disappearance at a 1996 college party and as having engaged in a pattern of nonconsensual encounters with women.

Meanwhile, defense attorneys said Monday that their experts would contradict the prosecution's arguments about forensic findings.

Flores is charged with the murder of Smart, who was a 19-year-old student at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo when she went missing May 25, 1996. His father, Ruben Flores, is charged as an accessory. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Videographers set up outside Monterey County Superior Courthouse in Salinas pn Monday as opening statements set to begin in the trial of Paul and Ruben Flores in the murder of Kristin Smart.
Videographers set up outside Monterey County Superior Courthouse in Salinas pn Monday as opening statements set to begin in the trial of Paul and Ruben Flores in the murder of Kristin Smart.

The trial was moved from San Luis Obispo County after a judge held that widespread local knowledge of the case could bias potential jurors.

Prosecutors allege that Paul Flores killed Smart during an attempted rape in his dorm room at Cal Poly, where both were first-year students. They also allege Ruben Flores, now 81, helped bury the slain student behind his home in the nearby community of Arroyo Grande and later dug up the remains and moved them.

Paul Flores was the last person seen with Smart as he walked her home from an off-campus party where she reportedly became intoxicated.

Kristin Smart disappeared 21 years ago.
Kristin Smart disappeared 21 years ago.

Witnesses: Flores showed interest in Smart before disappearance

In his opening statement, San Luis Obispo Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle described witness testimony that Flores spent time in and around Smart's dorm.

Prosecution witnesses said Flores asked about Smart multiple times at the party before her disappearance and spent time several minutes with her at a bar area, before approaching her outside the party as two students walked an incapacitated Smart home, according to Peuvrelle.

Previous coverage: Prosecutors try to prove 1996 killing of Kristin Smart with body missing

"Once Kristin was gone, his hunt was over," Peuvrelle said.

In subsequent interviews with investigators, Flores was inconsistent about some details of the walk home from the party with Smart, Peuvrelle said, including whether she was sober enough to walk.

The prosecution further described allegations by three women who claim Flores drugged and sexually assaulted them after they attended bars in Los Angeles County in 2007 and 2008.

Most expansive account yet: Prosecutors lay out expansive account of the case against Paul Flores

"There is no evidence of what happened to her after Paul Flores left her at the dorm," Paul Flores' attorney Robert Marshall Sanger said. "There is a lot of sort-of evidence that has been referred to."

Sanger said an animal behavior expert would testify for the defense that signals by cadaver-sniffing dogs in Flores' dorm room – and a change in the dogs' behavior near the deck of Ruben Flores' home where prosecutors say Smart was buried – do not indicate that Smart's body was ever located there.

Who was Kristin Smart?: The missing Cal Poly student was happy, energetic and always smiling

Defense says authorities tried to entrap Flores

"There is nothing here to suggest this is a burial site," Sanger said of the corner beneath Ruben Flores' deck where prosecutors allege Smart's body was once buried.

Sanger claimed law enforcement officers went out of their way to entrap Flores, including allegedly placing an informant in his jail cell during his arrest for a probation violation years after Smart's disappearance.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson previously acknowledged missteps by detectives over the years and he credited a popular podcast about Smart's disappearance called "Your Own Backyard" for helping unearth new information and inspiring witnesses to speak with investigators.

Kristin Smart's family on previous court ruling: ‘We are now one step closer to justice’

Investigators have conducted dozens of searches over two decades but turned their attention in the past two years to Ruben Flores' home about 12 miles south of Cal Poly.

Behind lattice work beneath the deck of his large house on a dead end street off Tally Ho Road, archaeologists working for police in March 2021 found a soil disturbance about the size of a casket and the presence of human blood, prosecutors said. The blood was too degraded to extract a DNA sample.

Smart's remains have not been found, but she was presumed dead in 2002.

The trial is expected to last about four months.

'Primary suspect': Paul Flores arrested in connection with Kristin Smart's disappearance

Kristin Smart timeline: 24 years from the Cal Poly student's disappearance to a suspect's arrest

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on The Record: Paul, Ruben Flores trial underway in death of Kristin Smart

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jill Biden meets with Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska at White House

    President Joe Biden was also there on the South Lawn to welcome Zelenska, presenting Ukraine's first lady with a bouquet of yellow sunflowers, blue hydrangeas and white orchids. The meeting between the two first ladies is one of several appearances Zelenska will make this week in Washington as Russia's invasion of Ukraine stretches into its sixth month. Russian troops have stepped up attacks across Ukraine's eastern and southern regions with missile strikes.

  • Biggest men's health concerns at every age: What to know in your 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70+

    Statistically, men are less likely than women to go for routine visits to their doctor.

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Senators lock up young sniper Josh Norris with eight-year, $63.6-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have locked up a big piece of their young core by signing Josh Norris to an eight-year, US$63.6-million contract. The 23-year-old led the Senators with 35 goals in 2021-22 and was third on the team with 55 points in 82 games. Norris was selected in the first round, 19th overall, by the Senators in the 2017 NHL draft. He has 90 points (52 goals, 38 assists) and 29 penalty minutes in 125 career games with the Senators. The native of Oxford, Mich., teamed with Senators

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Dalano Banton is improving where it matters most

    Dalano Banton has made big strides this offseason, showing off some new skills in the NBA Summer League with the hopes of securing a roster spot with the Raptors this fall.

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • Penguins trade John Marino to Devils for Ty Smith, pick

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenceman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils.

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Canadian judoka Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard wins gold at Zagreb Grand Prix

    ZAGREB, Croatia — Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard won the gold medal in the women's under-63-kilogram category Saturday at the Zagreb Grand Prix judo tournament. The Montreal native was awarded gold after her final opponent, Colombian Anriquelis Barrios, withdrew with an injury. Beauchemin-Pinard beat Brazil’s Ketleyn Quadros in the semifinals after scoring a waza-ari a minute and 20 seconds into the bout and hanging on for the win. The Canadian booked her place in the semis with preliminar

  • Montreal looks for revenge as it hosts Toronto in showdown of struggling MLS teams

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal can get a much-needed win and avenge an embarrassing loss at the hands of its archrival when the Major League Soccer club hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. The game will be a rematch of this year’s Canadian Championship semifinal where Toronto crushed Montreal 4-0 at BMO Field. "It’s never a good feeling to get embarrassed by your archrivals so we want to do the same to them this time," Montreal defender Joel Waterman said. "They’re coming to our home now so I can assure you i

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.