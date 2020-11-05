Prosafe SE: Third quarter 2020 results

(Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period of 2019)

Reported EBITDA for the third quarter was negative by USD 1.2 million (USD 26.3 million positive), reflecting low activity. The company successfully protected its order book through the Covid-19 pandemic. Liquidity reserve per end of quarter is USD 164.5 million. The process with lenders for a sustainable financial solution remains constructive. Although it is too early to say what a final solution may look like, it is anticipated that there will be a significant equalization of debt which is likely to result in minimal or no recovery for current shareholders.



Recent highlights

Successfully protected order backlog through Covid-19, although utilization in 2020 specifically is marginalized

Operating status and financial results Utilisation of 16.4% in Q3 (48.2%) Reported EBITDA of USD 1.2 million negative Cash flow from operations was USD 12.3 million negative (USD 40 million)

Commercial status On 26 October 2020, secured a 90-day contract with an option of up to 60 days and start-up in Q2 2022 on the Norwegian Continental Shelf Total and Shell contracts moved from 2020 to 2021 Safe Notos and Safe Eurus back on hire Several ongoing tenders for 2021 and 2022

Implemented Covid-19 plans to safeguard people and assets, as well as cost-saving initiatives to protect liquidity and efforts to position the company through the turmoil

Sufficient liquidity buffer based on total liquidity reserve of USD 164.5 million per Q3 2020 (USD 216 million)

Remains in constructive dialogue with lenders regarding a sustainable financial solution and aims to conclude the refinancing process by end of 2020. Although it is too early to say what a final solution may look like, it is anticipated that there will be a significant equalization of debt which is likely to result in minimal or no recovery for current shareholders.

Jesper K. Andresen, Prosafe’s CEO says, “We are pleased that our organisation has been able to adapt and ensure stability and safety through a very demanding period. Importantly, we have been able to protect our order backlog through Covid-19 by agreeing with clients to move contracts from 2020 to 2021. In addition, we are now observing a slight increase in prospects and tendering activity, especially in the North Sea, for 2021 and 2022. We firmly believe that we are well positioned to ensure our share of this new work.”



A complete version of the Q3 2020 earnings release and the Q3 2020 presentation can be downloaded from www.prosafe.com and www.newsweb.no



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com



5 November 2020

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155



Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments



