Prosafe SE: Publication of Q2 2021 results and audio webcast on 19 August 2021
Prosafe SE will release its second quarter 2021 results on 19 August 2021 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CEST. The Q2 2021 report and the Q2 2021 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com
Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CEST host an audio webcast. The audio webcast can be followed at www.prosafe.com
It will be possible to submit questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the audio webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audio webcast will be made available at www.prosafe.com shortly after.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 5 August 2021
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155
Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act