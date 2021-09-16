Prosafe presenting at the Pareto Securities Energy Conference

Prosafe SE
·1 min read

Prosafe’s CEO, Jesper K. Andresen will present at the Pareto Securities Energy Conference in Oslo today.

The presentation is attached and has also been uploaded to Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 16 September 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories