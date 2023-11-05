PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) delivers shareholders notable 37% return over 1 year, surging 8.7% in the last week alone

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) share price is up 37% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 14% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 15% in three years.

Since it's been a strong week for PROS Holdings shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

PROS Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year PROS Holdings saw its revenue grow by 10.0%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 37%. While not a huge gain tht seems pretty reasonable. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that PROS Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 37% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 2%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for PROS Holdings (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

