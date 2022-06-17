Proptech Market Size, Share, Growth Rate [2022-2029] | Recent Development, Demand, Trends, Key Players Profiles, Segmentation, Type & Application, Expansion Plans and Forecast Research | Market Reports World

Proptech market report focuses on the Proptech market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain.

Pune, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Proptech Market research report [2022-2029] has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, and consumption growth of the global Proptech market. This report focuses on Proptech volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Proptech market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This is accomplished by current knowledge of the most important drivers, current trends, untapped possibilities, risks and restrictions, difficulties, and the most promising development areas. It will also help in analyzing the market growth properly and making better decisions in the coming years.

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Proptech market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Covid-19 Impact On Proptech Industry:

The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the Proptech Market. With the industries. Major companies have suspended their operations in different locations due to the lockdown and social distancing norms. Post pandemic, the industry expects a lot of requirements and demand owing to the rapid urbanization and growing need for wise use of area present.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Global Market Conditions and Competitors: - In this report, analysts compile existing research on COVID-19, share key insights, and help the reader to spot new market opportunities related to the pandemic. Topics include product development pipelines, diagnostic testing approaches, vaccine development programs, regulatory approvals, and much more.

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players. Some of the key players are as follows:

The Major Key Players Listed in Proptech Market Report are:

  • Optix (ShareDesk Global Inc.)

  • PropertyGuru Pte Ltd.

  • Spacewell (Nemetschek Group)

  • ZWEISPAC

  • RexLab

  • Opendoor

  • REA Group Ltd.

  • Galileo Software Services, Inc.

  • InspectRealEstate

  • Locale

Global Proptech Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Proptech market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Proptech market.

Global Proptech Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, Type and Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Type:

  • Security and Surveillance

  • Asset Management

  • Sales and Advertisement

  • Others

By Application:

  • Residential

  • Non-residential

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Proptech report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Key questions answered in the report:

  • What is the growth potential of the Proptech market?

  • Which product segment will take the lion’s share?

  • Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

  • Which application segment will experience strong growth?

  • What growth opportunities might arise in the Proptech industry in the years to come?

  • What are the most significant challenges that the Proptech market could face in the future?

  • Who are the leading companies in the Proptech market?

  • What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

  • What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the Proptech market?

Detailed TOC of Global Proptech Market Report 2022

1 Proptech Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Proptech
1.2 Proptech Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Proptech Sales and CAGR Comparison by Type (2017-2029)
1.2.2 The Market Profile of Security and Surveillance
1.2.3 The Market Profile of Asset Management
1.2.4 The Market Profile of Sales and Advertisement
1.2.5 The Market Profile of Others
1.3 Global Proptech Segment by Application
1.3.1 Proptech Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2017-2029)
1.3.2 The Market Profile of Residential
1.3.3 The Market Profile of Non-residential
1.4 Global Proptech Market, Region Wise (2017-2022)
1.4.1 Global Proptech Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR Comparison by Region (2017-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size of Proptech (2017-2029)
1.5.1 Global Proptech Revenue Status and Outlook (2017-2029)
1.5.2 Global Proptech Sales Status and Outlook (2017-2029)

2 Global Proptech Market Landscape by Player

2.1 Global Proptech Sales and Share by Player (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Proptech Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Proptech Average Price by Player (2017-2022)
2.4 Global Proptech Gross Margin by Player (2017-2022)
2.5 Proptech Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type by Player
2.6 Proptech Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Proptech Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Proptech Market Share of major 3 and major 6 Players
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Proptech Upstream and Downstream Analysis

4 Proptech Manufacturing Cost Analysis

5 Market Dynamics

6 Players Profiles

7 Global Proptech Sales and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

8 Global Proptech Sales, Revenue (Revenue), Price Trend by Type

9 Global Proptech Market Analysis by Application

10 Global Proptech Market Forecast (2022-2029)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

12 Appendix

Continued….

