Proppants Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Type (Frac Sand, Resin Coated Frac Sand, Resin Coated Ceramic Proppants and High Strength Ceramic Proppants), By Application (Shale gas, Coalbed Methane, Tight Gas, Tight Oil, Deep Gas, Others), By Region.

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Proppants Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06421148/?utm_source=GNW

Global Proppants Market was valued at USD 7989.17 million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.46%, owing to a rapidly increasing mining activities through hydraulic fracking.

Proppant is a persistent material with consistently equal-sized particles used with fracturing fluid during the hydraulic fracturing (fracking) process to hold cracks created in the earth to extract oil and gases.Proppants come in a wide range of varieties, including both man-made and naturally occurring proppants.

The sand coated in resin or sturdy ceramic materials is an example of man-made proppants. Proppants are available in a wide range of sizes and shapes, such as spherical and cylindrical, for a wide range of applications like coalbed methane, shale gas, tight gas, tight oil, deep gas, and others.

Rising Mining Activities through Hydraulic Fracking to Drive Market Growth
The immediate impact causes cracks in the rock after fracking into the seabed.The liquid mixture of proppant, chemicals, and water is driven into a well to ensure the well’s productivity for extended periods.

When a proppant mixture is forced into the wellbore at super high pressure, it fractures the shale and allows hydrocarbons to move out through the punctures and up to ground level.Approximately the conventional oil and gas wells require 136 tons of proppant; in coalbed fracture treatments, 34 to 145 tons of proppant is used, and shale gas wells can consume more than 1815 tons of proppant per well.

Briefly, every oil and gas field require ample proppant according to the size of the wells to extract petroleum and natural gases.Global oil production amounted to 89,877 thousand barrels per day in 2021, which is an upsurging trend after the pandemic’s impact and is expected to rise in the future.

Hence, growing extraction activities are expected to increase the demand for proppants in the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Natural Gases is Helping in Driving Global Proppants Market
The energy security of a country is evaluated on the availability of hydrocarbons present in the country.Demand for natural gas is increasing day by day with the increase in technological advancements in fracking industry.

Hydraulic fracking is mainly used for the extraction of natural gases, hence, coal, oil, and gas storage and capacity plays an essential role in a nation’s development. Such activities can lead to rise in the production of oil and natural gas and an increase in the demand for the proppants market globally as it is used in the extraction of resources from wells.

Rising Demand from Growing Economies
Growing demand for proppants in developing economies to use in their non–conventional drilling activities can fill the demand gap in the supply chain of proppants caused by the Russia Ukraine war.Countries like China, India, Brazil, and others have lucrative opportunities for a proppant market owing to the rising number of oil and natural gas wells and trade benefits.

For instance, the production of natural gas from tight gas and shale gas, and others together accounted for 44% of domestic natural gas production in China in 2021. As emerging countries hold large population, the demand for proppant is expected to rise in the future.

Improvement in Fracturing Technology
Oil and natural gas were formerly obtained using conventional extraction methods.The rising implementation of unconventional oil and gas extraction methods that require advanced and lightweight proppants that facilitate resources to flow smoothly due to the depletion of these resources is creating lucrative opportunities.

Modern ceramic proppants engineering plants make lightweight ceramic proppants using high-quality oxidized kaolin clay and modify them to be commercially feasible.In addition, producers are introducing new fracking methods like horizontal multistage fracturing.

These strategies foster a positive perspective for the market because it is anticipated that it is going to gain traction in the coming future.

Market Segmentation
The Global Proppants market is segmented based on Type, Application, Region, and company.Based on Type, the market is further fragmented into Frac Sand, Resin Coated frac sand, Resin coated ceramic proppants and high strength ceramic proppants.

Also, segmentation of the market on grounds of the application is done into Shale Gas, Coalbed methane gas, tight gas, tight oil, deep gas and others.

Company Profiles
US Silica Holdings Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Smart Sand Inc., Badger Mining Corporation, Xinmi Wanli Industry Development Co., Ltd., Petro Welt Technologies AG, Mineração Curimbaba Ltda, Vikas Proppant & Granite Limited, Nika Petro Tech, JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Proppant Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Proppant Market, By Type:
o Frac Sand
o Resin Coated Frac Sand
o Resin Coated Ceramic Proppants
o High strength Ceramic Proppants

• Proppant Market, By Application:
o Shale Gas
o Coalbed Methane
o Tight gas
o Tight Oil
o Deep Gas
o Others
• Proppant Market, By Region:
o North America
o United States
o Canada
o Mexico
o Asia Pacific
o China
o Indonesia
o Malaysia
o India
o Vietnam
o Rest of Asia Pacific
o South America
o Argentina
o Chile
o Venezuela
o Bolivia
o Rest of South America
o Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Oman
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
o Europe
o Russia
o Ukraine
o Denmark
o Hungary
o Poland
o Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Proppants market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06421148/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden is running out of ammunition to fight the next oil crisis

    "To allow this drawdown to take place has put undue stress on American resources and limits our ability to respond to an oil market spike."

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever

    Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are two top TSX stocks investors should consider buying right now. The post Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • The 3 Canadian Bank Stocks Worthy of Your TFSA

    TD Bank (TSX:TD) and two other Big Six Canadian bank stocks look like great value options for TFSA investors in February 2023. The post The 3 Canadian Bank Stocks Worthy of Your TFSA appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction

    Regardless of the condition of the stock market, these are three TSX stocks you can feel good about buying today. The post 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Want $1,000 Per Quarter in Passive Income? 3 TSX Stocks That Do the Job

    Create a passive-income stream in your self-directed portfolio by buying and holding these three TSX dividend stocks. The post Want $1,000 Per Quarter in Passive Income? 3 TSX Stocks That Do the Job appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Adani Maps Comeback Strategy After $135 Billion Hindenburg Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost a month after a bombshell short seller report lopped over $135 billion in market value from Gautam Adani’s empire, the Indian billionaire has hired top-shelf US crisis communication and legal teams, scrapped a $850 million coal plant purchase, reined in expenses, repaid some debt and promises to repay more.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine Tri

  • Pakistan current account deficit falls to $0.2 billion in Jan - cenbank

    Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) dropped to $0.2 billion in January 2023, down 90% from last year as the rupee's depreciation slowed down imports, the central bank said on Monday. In less than a month, the cash strapped nation’s currency has lost more than a quarter of its value against the U.S. dollar after the removal of artificial caps, and fuel prices have risen by more than a fifth as the government implemented fiscal measures required to unlocking funds from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout. During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the country’s current account deficit decreased by 67% to $3.8 billion, compared with a deficit of $11.6 billion during the same period last year.

  • Russian Oil Exports Surge With Days to Go Until Cuts Begin

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's seaborne crude exports jumped last week, with just days to go before the world's third-largest producer is due to cut output.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapThe country exported 3.6 million barrels a day from its por

  • 2 Top TSX Stocks for TFSA Investors to Buy Now

    If you have a long investment horizon, don't waste your TFSA on high-interest savings plans. Generate long-term wealth with these top stocks. The post 2 Top TSX Stocks for TFSA Investors to Buy Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • At job fairs in China, employers are thrifty and applicants timid

    China's job fairs are making a comeback after being forced online by COVID-19 for three years, but subdued wages and less abundant offerings in sectors exposed to weakening external demand point to an uneven and guarded economic recovery. Authorities announced hundreds of such events across the country this month, the latest sign that China is returning to its pre-COVID way of life and that youth unemployment, a major headache for Beijing, may ease from its near 20% peak. In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect.

  • Should You Buy Emera Stock in February 2023?

    Emera stock has returned 9% compounded annually in the last 10 years, including dividends. The post Should You Buy Emera Stock in February 2023? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • China's new rules for offshore listings spark concern about lengthy approval process

    New rules laying out how Chinese companies can list outside mainland China will often mean getting a nod from several domestic government agencies, potentially making for a lengthy approval process, investment bankers say. On one hand, the rules provide clarity after a regulatory crackdown by Beijing since mid-2021 that has slowed U.S. listings by Chinese firms to a trickle. But where once - before the crackdown - there was very little in the way of regulatory requirements, there are now more hoops for companies to jump through.

  • Crude oil rises on heighten political tensions, supply concerns

    Oil prices traded higher Monday, recouping some of last week’s heavy losses on heightened geopolitical tensions and concerns over the future supply outlook. By 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.9% higher at $77.23 a barrel, while the Brent contract rose 1% to $83.81 a barrel.

  • How To Tell if You’re Doing Better With Retirement Savings Than the Average American

    If you're struggling to save a significant amount for retirement, you might think you are doing worse than most people. Surely the average American has many more thousands socked away, right? Learn:...

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • Ukraine war expected to cost Germany 160 billion euros by year-end

    The Ukraine war will have cost the German economy around 160 billion euros ($171 billion), or some 4% of its gross domestic output, in lost value creation by the end of the year, the head of the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said. That means GDP per capita in Europe's largest economy will be 2,000 euros lower it would otherwise have been, DIHK chief Peter Adrian told the "Rheinische Post". Industry makes up a higher share of the economy in Germany than in many other countries, and the sector is for the most part energy-intensive, meaning German companies have been especially hard hit by a surge in energy prices, which last year hit record highs in Europe.

  • UPDATE 1-Nike, Adidas shoe supplier Pou Chen to slash 6,000 jobs in Vietnam -sources

    Taiwan's Pou Chen Corp , the world's largest maker of branded sports footwear, plans to cut around 6,000 jobs at its Ho Chi Minh City plant in Vietnam due to weak demand, two local officials familiar with the company's plans said on Tuesday. The firm's Pouyuen Vietnam factory will cut 3,000 jobs this month and not extend labour contracts for another 3,000 workers later this year, the officials said, declining to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media. The Pouyen Vietnam factory supplies global companies such as Nike Inc. and Adidas AG and is one the biggest employers in Ho Chi Minh City, with 50,500 workers.

  • 3 reasons why the current stock market rally of 2023 could stall

    One investment bank is sounding the alarm bell on the 2023 stock market climb.

  • Volkswagen faces possible recalls after environmental NGO wins emissions software lawsuit

    A German court on Monday ruled in favour of an environmental NGO's lawsuit against the federal motor authority for releasing cars with software on exhaust gas recirculation it argues is illegal, in a judgement which could lead to a wave of recalls. The NGO, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, is calling for Volkswagen Golf vehicles to be recalled because of software manipulation to emissions mechanisms, alleging the KBA authority should never have allowed these vehicles to be released to the market. The DUH is planning further cases against the KBA involving BMW, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles which, if successful, could mean up to ten million cars which KBA authorised would need to be recalled, the NGO said.

  • HSBC signals rate rise profit windfall has peaked even as payouts rise

    SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) -HSBC dampened investors' expectations of a sustained income bonanza from rising global interest rates, even after Europe's biggest bank reported a 92% surge in quarterly profit and pledging more regular dividends and share buybacks. Despite the payout promises, however, the lender's shares fell 2% in Hong Kong as investors weighed income forecasts that analysts deemed moderate against an environment of rising rates. With its $1.3 trillion in customer deposits, HSBC benefits more than many smaller banks from central bank hikes that enable it to charge a wider margin on its loans and mortgages.