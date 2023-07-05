After proposing to his girlfriend, Iowa man wins nearly $400,000 in the lottery

Nick Miller was already having a pretty good weekend when he decided to play the lottery.

The 31-year-old from Bernard, Iowa, had successfully proposed to his girlfriend June 22 when he stopped at a Casey's convenience store the next morning on his way to work cattle with his brother.

While he was in the store in Cascade, Iowa, Miller told the Iowa Lottery he decided to buy a ticket for the Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game, as the jackpot was worth nearly $400,000.

He checked the results in his truck and, as luck would have it, he won the game's progressive jackpot of nearly $390,101. The prize was last won in April and had been growing for more than two months.

The jackpot for the Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay starts at $50,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won. It costs $30 to play.

Miller said he and his fiancé kept news of the win quiet for a week while they were on a family vacation, and added that it was a good way to begin his engagement.

Miller claimed his prize Monday at the Iowa Lottery headquarters, telling officials, "I'm ready for the next parts of life, I guess!"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Iowa lottery winner: Man claims jackpot after proposing to girlfriend