Proposed restrictions on agents could hit players in the pocket

Super-agents like Mine Raiola earns millions whenever one of his clients moves, or signs a new deal

Premier Clubs are discussing changes to the way agents are paid – and it could hit players in the pocket.

Currently, dual-representation means clubs are often forced to pay agents as much as players, something clubs want to stop as it has no benefit to them.

That could mean players picking up the entire bill, meaning, for example, Paul Pogba would have had to pay Mino Raiola £41m for his move from Juventus to Manchester United.

Clubs are discussing the proposal today, as well as a number of others designed to regulate agents and stem the flow of money from clubs to them.

They are looking at agents fees being paid over the length of a contract, rather than in one large sum, as they are now.

The hope is that would stop agents from actively looking for regular moves for their clients in hope of another large pay-day.

Other options include an exam for all agents operating in England to pass, a requirement for all agents working with English-based players to have a bank account and agents submitting financial accounts to the FA every year.