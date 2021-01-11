LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

11 January 2021

Proposed reduction of the nominal value of OSB Group Shares from three-hundred and four (304) pence each to one (1) penny each (the “Capital Reduction”) and publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Today, OSB GROUP PLC (“OSB Group” or the “Company”) published a circular (the “Circular”) relating to the Capital Reduction.

Pursuant to the implementation of a scheme of arrangement approved by Shareholders and the Court, OSB Group became the new holding company of the Group on 27 November 2020. The Company currently has no distributable reserves and is therefore unable to make distributions to its Shareholders, including any payment of dividends, until such time as distributable reserves have been created or arise in the Company.

In the absence of a Capital Reduction, the Company is reliant upon the receipt of dividends and other distributions from its operating subsidiary and companies in which it has an investment in order to give rise to the distributable reserves needed to make dividend payments. Although the Company is confident in its ability to rely on such upstreamed distributions, there are a number of advantages to implementing the Capital Reduction as a means of creating distributable reserves to support future dividend payments to Shareholders.

Accordingly, the Capital Reduction, which is subject to the approval of Shareholders, as well as certain other conditions as set out in the Circular, is being undertaken to create the required distributable reserves to enable the Company to pay dividends and other distributions to Shareholders in the future. There will be no change to the total number of shares or the total amount of capital in the Company or to the Group’s capital ratios as a result of the Capital Reduction.

The Circular is now available at www.osb.co.uk/investors and includes full details of the Capital Reduction, together with a notice convening a general meeting (the “General Meeting”) at which Shareholder approval of the Capital Reduction is to be sought, to be held virtually at 1.00 p.m. on 28 January 2021. The Circular also contains the expected timetable for the Capital Reduction and specifies the necessary actions to be taken by Shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Circular will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Action to be taken by Shareholders

OSB Group urges Shareholders to read the Circular carefully because it contains important information in relation to the Capital Reduction.

The Circular is conditional upon a number of matters which are set out in full in the letter from the Chairman contained in Part III of the Circular, including approval by Shareholders of the Resolution at the General Meeting and the confirmation of the Capital Reduction by the Court.

Given the constantly evolving situation relating to the COVID-19 pandemic regarding lockdowns and continued or further Government restrictions on social contact, public gatherings and non-essential travel, the General Meeting will be held virtually. Shareholders cannot attend the General Meeting in person. In order to vote, Shareholders are required to appoint the Chairman of the General Meeting as proxy by the relevant time. Detailed voting instructions and other arrangements which have been made with respect to the General Meeting are set out in the Circular.

Directors’ Recommendation

The Board unanimously believes the Capital Reduction to be in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

Accordingly, the Directors unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of the Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting, as the Directors intend to do in respect of their own beneficial shareholdings totalling 942,015 OSB Group Shares (representing approximately 0.21% of the issued share capital of the Company as at 7 January 2021 (being the latest practicable date before the publication of the Circular).

Expected timetable

The expected timetable of principal events for the implementation of the Capital Reduction is set out below. All references to time in this Announcement are to London time.

PRINCIPAL EVENTS TIME AND DATE Publication of the Circular 11 January 2021 Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy or CREST Proxy Instruction for the General Meeting 1.00 p.m. on 26 January 2021 General Meeting 1.00 p.m. on 28 January 2021 Expected date for the directions hearing for the Court to consider the Capital Reduction application 10 February 2021 Expected date for the Court Hearing to confirm the Capital Reduction 23 February 2021 Expected date that the Capital Reduction becomes effective 2 March 2021

Notes

The times and dates set out in this timetable that fall after the date of publication of this Announcement are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to change. The times and dates are indicative only and will depend, among other things, on the date upon which the Court confirms the Capital Reduction. The provisional final hearing date is subject to change and dependent on the Court's timetable.

Enquiries

For further information, please contact the following.

OSB GROUP PLC

Alastair Pate, Group Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 (0) 16 3483 8973

