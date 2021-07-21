Proposed Moncton apartment project could hinder Centennial Park, says community group

The project includes nine apartment buildings with a total of 940 units. (Submitted by Spitfire designs - image credit)

A proposed apartment building project next to Centennial Park in Moncton has left some nearby residents concerned about its impact on the park.

A developer is hoping to build 11 residential and commercial buildings on the 50-acre property that borders the northern edge of the park.

Proposed by C.G. Group on behalf of Entreprises Mapoma Ltee. the project would include six-storey apartment buildings with a total of 940 units, a stand-alone restaurant and a two-storey building for office and retail space.

The buildings would be accessed from Millenium Boulevard with surface parking lots surrounding them.

The 94-hectare community park is located just a few kilometres west of the city's downtown area and is beloved by many in the community for it's activities, including hiking trails, a splash park, a zipline course and lawn bowling club.

A community group is opposed to the idea of the development, and believe there are better — and more creative — ways to make use of the space.

"You want a place where people want to be... this would be a prime spot for something that's a little more creative, a little bit more thoughtful that's integrated so you don't notice it from the park," founder of the group Friends of Centennial Park Erik Gingles told Information Morning Moncton.

Gingles said the land should contribute to what the park already offers, by adding restaurants, cafes and small grocery stores.

"So you don't feel like you're losing something, but you feel like you're gaining something," he said

He said he considers the current plan an easy way out.

Gingles said he's not opposed to that space being developed in some way, but suggested making the apartment buildings three-storey instead of six-storey so they aren't so visible from the road.

He's also concerned about the amount of traffic the development will create for the area.

The proposed project lot is privately-owned and requires a conditional use permit before it can move forward.

Moncton Ward 2 Coun. Daniel Bourgeois declined an interview with CBC News to talk about the project.

It will be presented to the city's planning advisory committee on July 28.