Proposed internet tower discussed by Bashaw town council

A proposed location for a new internet tower saw some opposition voiced at the Bashaw town council’s Aug. 19 regular meeting.

Coun. Darren Pearson requested the subject of a proposed communications tower be discussed; he said he got an email from the Bashaw Ag Society that included several statements opposed to a location near the Ag Society for a new internet tower. However, Pearson stated he didn’t know what this was regarding.

Town Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Theresa Fuller stated the subject had not yet come to council. She stated a business proposed to place a new internet tower on town-owned property near the Ag Society and she emailed the society to see what they thought of the placement.

Pearson noted all of the responses he received were opposed to the tower’s proposed location.

Fuller noted the town could see up to $6,000 in tax revenue from the tower every year if it’s placed and stated that revenue could be shared with the ag society if council wished.

Coun. Rob McDonald added that it was good to see efforts to improve the internet and cell phone service in Bashaw.

Councillors decided to discuss the issue at an upcoming regular council meeting.

Cemetery memorial

Councillors approved a request from a local family to place a bench in the Bashaw Cemetery in honour of their loved one. Fuller presented councillors with a letter from Kerri Docherty.

“Although I recently moved from town I was born in Bashaw and will be buried in its beautiful cemetery, along with the many generations of my family already residing in their final resting places,” stated Docherty’s letter dated Aug. 13.

“Sadly, my family and I have recently interred my daughter Amanda Aucoin in her place out there.

“Her grandfather, Mike Aucoin, from Camrose County, has hoped to build and place a memorial bench in the cemetery as a place of honour.

“The wood chosen is both yellow and red cedar. The finish will be many coats of laminate. No metal screws or nails will be used, only wood and glue. We are hoping to place the bench in an approved location along either the west or south fence.”

Fuller stated trimming grass and weeds around the base of the bench was the only concern the town had about the request. She noted this request would be in addition to the plastic bench already there.

Public Works Foreman Murray Holroyd stated he had no concerns with the request and councillors passed a resolution to approve placement of the bench under the supervision of the town staff.

Public Works report

Holroyd submitted his regular report, and noted in the parks department it is impossible for the department to keep up with the work load with the staff they have.

He also noted one section of sidewalk has been repaired and another will be repaired soon near Heritage House.

Holroyd also stated during his emergency management report that COVID numbers appear to be rising.

“With rising numbers again, remaining cautious is the best plan currently,” he stated.

Social centre lease

Councillors approved sending a revised lease to the Bashaw Social Centre management board with the change that the board would be responsible for paying utility costs. Fuller stated in her report the facility is owned by the Town of Bashaw and leased to that group.

“The lease was due for renewal and council had requested administration include provisions for the board to pay for water/sewer charges,” stated Fuller’s report.

“Please note Bashaw Ag Society and Happy Gang Centre both pay for water, sewer and garbage services.”

The revised agreement will be sent to the management board for their consideration.

RCMP report

Sgt. Bruce Holliday, NCO in charge of the Bashaw detachment, was on the meeting agenda as a delegation to present a report on 2021 first quarter police activity. However, Holliday cancelled.

Councillors decided to table the presentation to a future meeting so they could discuss the report with Holliday.

Election training

Councillors agreed to attend councillor training in Camrose after the next municipal election in October. Certain types of town council training are now mandatory under the Municipal Government Act (MGA).

A report from Fuller stated the training is being offered by Camrose County Nov. 5 and 16, including two eight hour sessions for $325 per person. Councillors agreed to attend the sessions along with the CAO.

Stu Salkeld, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, East Central Alberta Review