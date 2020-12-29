Proposed helipad raises eyebrows in TLTI

Leeds and the Thousand Islands council has been fielding concerns from residents about a proposed private helipad to be located on the shoreline of Hill Island on the St. Lawrence River.

"This is a single guy, who will come and go infrequently in the summer in a single-engine helicopter," said Glenn Grenier, the owner's legal counsel, adding: "This is no different than someone building a driveway."

Some of the concerns are over noise, and some are over the impact a helicopter might have on indigenous wildlife.

"This location, while an important part of the St. Lawrence River ecosystem, is not part of a designated provincially significant wetland," said Michael Dakin, a resource planner with the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority.

The proposed helipad is about 40 feet in diameter and is being professionally designed to meet all Transport Canada's safety requirements, so the owner can land his Bell 505 helicopter, a short-range, light single-engine aircraft, said Grenier.

He is also registering his helipad with Transport Canada, so that in the event of an emergency other helicopters can land there if there is a need and he's not using it. The helipad is only big enough for one helicopter at a time.

But the helipad has raised concerns at the township, where consultation with its legal department revealed that only Transport Canada has jurisdiction over the location and regulation of aerodromes and heliports.

"Based on this, the township has no authority to regulate the location or construction of the use. Meaning zoning does not apply and building permits are not required for the landing facility. This is also consistent with our discussion with representatives from Transport Canada," said township planner Marnie Venditti.

In response, the township has penned a motion directing staff "to provide communication to the Honorable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, indicating that the council of the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands is opposed to the location of private helipad facilities in close proximity to residential properties and along the shoreline of the St. Lawrence River."

"My concern is that provincially you get bypassed and municipally as well," said Coun. Brock Gorrell, a former commercial pilot who flew for 32 years.

Indeed, CRCA is equally chagrined over its lack of jurisdiction over a helipad in an area that falls well within its normal mandate.

"We certainly are concerned with this and any development in proximity to the St. Lawrence River in line with our mandate under the Conservation Authorities Act. However, we have sought independent legal opinion that has confirmed that CRCA does not have the ability to regulate the helicopter landing pad since it is under federal authority by Transport Canada," said Dakin.

Among the concerns expressed by council members were safety impacts on neighbouring residential properties; infringement on the use and enjoyment of recreational potential of the St. Lawrence River in proximity to the helipad; and interference with significant species.

"You have jet skis and powerboats plying the St. Lawrence River all summer, far more frequently than this helicopter is going to come and go," said Grenier.

As to the noise, Grenier said that with this type of helicopter, the noise from approach to landing and shutdown lasts less than five minutes and is mostly over water, not over people's homes.

"To compare the disturbance and noise from this helicopter versus the boat and jet-ski traffic on the St. Lawrence is like comparing David and Goliath – there is no comparison," said Grenier.

However, the township and council are concerned that on the one hand the St. Lawrence River and Thousand Islands National Park are internationally recognized as significant and sustainable "natural heritage resources" in the township, yet on the other the municipality's hands are tied when it comes to regulating air traffic.

"I don't think that was ever the intent of the federal government," said Gorrell.

Heddy Sorour, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times