Proposed EU migration deal needs to be improved, German minister says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU countries could reach an agreement on a migration deal on Thursday, but the proposed compromise needs to be improved, Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said before a meeting with ministers from the EU bloc.

"The compromise on the table is very difficult for Germany," Faeser said. "I feel there is a common understanding which could lead to an agreement, but not at any price."

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)