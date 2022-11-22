Proposed definition of prohibited assault-style firearm draws Conservative ire

OTTAWA — Members of the House of Commons public safety committee have begun a clause-by-clause review of the Liberal government's gun-control bill.

Among the early amendments put forward by the government is an evergreen definition of a prohibited assault-style firearm.

Conservatives MPs quickly denounced the proposed definition today, saying it would effectively outlaw a broad range of semi-automatic rifles and shotguns.

Two years ago, the government announced a ban on over 1,500 models and variants of what it considers assault-style firearms, such as the AR-15 and the Ruger Mini-14.

However, supporters of the ban have expressed concern about manufacturers evading the measures.

Gun-control advocates said an evergreen definition of an assault-style firearm should therefore be enshrined in legislation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2022.

The Canadian Press