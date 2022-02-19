Proposed congressional map causes campaign changes. Where are NC candidates running?

State lawmakers approved new congressional districts for North Carolina on Thursday leaving candidates with one week to figure out where to run before filing begins if the new map is approved by the courts.

More than 80 candidates already had announced their intentions to run for Congress when the N.C. Supreme Court abruptly announced that it would delay the state’s primary to give judges a chance to review challenges to maps released in November.

On Feb. 4, the Supreme Court justices announced that the congressional map had been unfairly created to help Republicans and ordered state lawmakers to draw new districts by Feb. 18.

The trial court will have until Feb. 23 to approve the maps, which can then be appealed until 5 p.m. Candidate filing is scheduled to begin Feb. 24 for the May 17 primary.

Some candidates started announcing their intentions immediately following the General Assembly’s passage of the new map.

As notable names voice their intentions throughout the state, The News & Observer and Charlotte Observer are tracking who has officially declared themselves as candidates. Are we missing someone? Notify us at dbattaglia@mcclatchydc.com.

Here is a list of candidates:

DISTRICT 1

Counties: Bertie, Chowan, Edgecombe Franklin, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Nash, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Vance, Warren, Wilson and parts of Granville, Pitt and Wayne.

Constituents’ political leaning: Democrat

Incumbent: G.K. Butterfield, who has announced his retirement.

Democrats: Erica Smith

Erica Smith speaks during her 2022 U.S Senate campaign launch event Saturday, March 8, 2021 at Hillside High School in Durham. Smith is running on an unabashedly progressive platform, embracing Medicare for All, universal basic income, the Green New Deal and canceling all student loan debt.

DISTRICT 2

Counties: Part of Wake.

Constituents’ political leaning: Democrat

Incumbent: Deborah Ross

DISTRICT 3

Counties: Beaufort, Carteret, Camden, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Tyrrell, Washington and part of Pitt.

Constituents’ political leaning: Republican

Incumbent: Greg Murphy

Democrats: Jason Minnicozzi

DISTRICT 4

Counties: Caswell, Durham, Orange, Person and parts of Alamance and Granville.

Story continues

Constituents’ political leaning: Democrat

Incumbent: David Price, who has announced his retirement.

Democrats: Clay Aiken

North Carolina native Clay Aiken, who appeared on “American Idol” almost 20 years ago, is running for Congress.

DISTRICT 5

Counties: Alleghany, Ashe, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Watauga Wilkes and parts of Rockingham and Yadkin.

Constituents’ political leaning: Republican

Incumbent: Virginia Foxx

Republicans: Foxx

Virginia Foxx

DISTRICT 6

Counties: Chatham, Harnett, Lee, Randolph and parts of Alamance, Guilford and Rockingham.

Constituents’ political leaning: Swing district

Incumbent: Kathy Manning

Democrats: Manning

Republicans: Renee Ellmers, Bo Hines

DISTRICT 7

Counties: Bladen, Brunswick, Cumberland, New Hanover, and part of Columbus.

Constituents’ political leaning: Swing district

Incumbent: David Rouzer

Democrats: Steve Miller

DISTRICT 8

Counties: Cabarrus and parts of Davidson, Guilford and Rowan.

Constituents’ political leaning: Republican

Incumbent: Richard Hudson

DISTRICT 9

Counties: Anson, Hoke, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Robeson, Scotland, Stanly, Union and parts of Columbus and Davidson.

Constituents’ political leaning: Republican

Incumbent: None.

DISTRICT 10

Counties: Alexander, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Iredell, Lincoln and parts of McDowell, Rowan and Yadkin.

Constituents’ political leaning: Republican

Incumbents: Patrick McHenry and Ted Budd

DISTRICT 11

Counties: Buncombe, Cherokee, Clay, Jackson, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, Madison, Mitchell, Polk, Swain, Transylvania, Yancey and parts of McDowell and Rutherford.

Constituents’ political leaning: Republican

Incumbent: Madison Cawthorn

DISTRICT 12

Counties: Parts of Mecklenburg.

Constituents’ political leaning: Democrat

Incumbent: Alma Adams

DISTRICT 13

Counties: Duplin, Johnston, Sampson, Wake and Wayne.

Constituents’ political leaning: Swing district

Incumbent: None.

Democrats: Wiley Nickel, DeVan Barbour

State Senator Wiley Nickel of Wake County speaks against SB 105, outlining details in the state budget he is against. Nickel was one of seven senators to vote against the budget bill on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C.

DeVan Barbour IV of Benson on the floor of the Republican National Convention.

DISTRICT 14

Counties: Cleveland, Gaston and parts of Mecklenburg and Rutherford.

Constituents’ political leaning: Swing district

Incumbent: Dan Bishop