Proposed congressional map causes campaign changes. Where are NC candidates running?
State lawmakers approved new congressional districts for North Carolina on Thursday leaving candidates with one week to figure out where to run before filing begins if the new map is approved by the courts.
More than 80 candidates already had announced their intentions to run for Congress when the N.C. Supreme Court abruptly announced that it would delay the state’s primary to give judges a chance to review challenges to maps released in November.
On Feb. 4, the Supreme Court justices announced that the congressional map had been unfairly created to help Republicans and ordered state lawmakers to draw new districts by Feb. 18.
The trial court will have until Feb. 23 to approve the maps, which can then be appealed until 5 p.m. Candidate filing is scheduled to begin Feb. 24 for the May 17 primary.
Some candidates started announcing their intentions immediately following the General Assembly’s passage of the new map.
As notable names voice their intentions throughout the state, The News & Observer and Charlotte Observer are tracking who has officially declared themselves as candidates.
Here is a list of candidates:
DISTRICT 1
Counties: Bertie, Chowan, Edgecombe Franklin, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Nash, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Vance, Warren, Wilson and parts of Granville, Pitt and Wayne.
Constituents’ political leaning: Democrat
Incumbent: G.K. Butterfield, who has announced his retirement.
Democrats: Erica Smith
DISTRICT 2
Counties: Part of Wake.
Constituents’ political leaning: Democrat
Incumbent: Deborah Ross
DISTRICT 3
Counties: Beaufort, Carteret, Camden, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Tyrrell, Washington and part of Pitt.
Constituents’ political leaning: Republican
Incumbent: Greg Murphy
Democrats: Jason Minnicozzi
DISTRICT 4
Counties: Caswell, Durham, Orange, Person and parts of Alamance and Granville.
Constituents’ political leaning: Democrat
Incumbent: David Price, who has announced his retirement.
Democrats: Clay Aiken
DISTRICT 5
Counties: Alleghany, Ashe, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Watauga Wilkes and parts of Rockingham and Yadkin.
Constituents’ political leaning: Republican
Incumbent: Virginia Foxx
Republicans: Foxx
DISTRICT 6
Counties: Chatham, Harnett, Lee, Randolph and parts of Alamance, Guilford and Rockingham.
Constituents’ political leaning: Swing district
Incumbent: Kathy Manning
Democrats: Manning
Republicans: Renee Ellmers, Bo Hines
DISTRICT 7
Counties: Bladen, Brunswick, Cumberland, New Hanover, and part of Columbus.
Constituents’ political leaning: Swing district
Incumbent: David Rouzer
Democrats: Steve Miller
DISTRICT 8
Counties: Cabarrus and parts of Davidson, Guilford and Rowan.
Constituents’ political leaning: Republican
Incumbent: Richard Hudson
DISTRICT 9
Counties: Anson, Hoke, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Robeson, Scotland, Stanly, Union and parts of Columbus and Davidson.
Constituents’ political leaning: Republican
Incumbent: None.
DISTRICT 10
Counties: Alexander, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Iredell, Lincoln and parts of McDowell, Rowan and Yadkin.
Constituents’ political leaning: Republican
Incumbents: Patrick McHenry and Ted Budd
DISTRICT 11
Counties: Buncombe, Cherokee, Clay, Jackson, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, Madison, Mitchell, Polk, Swain, Transylvania, Yancey and parts of McDowell and Rutherford.
Constituents’ political leaning: Republican
Incumbent: Madison Cawthorn
DISTRICT 12
Counties: Parts of Mecklenburg.
Constituents’ political leaning: Democrat
Incumbent: Alma Adams
DISTRICT 13
Counties: Duplin, Johnston, Sampson, Wake and Wayne.
Constituents’ political leaning: Swing district
Incumbent: None.
Democrats: Wiley Nickel, DeVan Barbour
DISTRICT 14
Counties: Cleveland, Gaston and parts of Mecklenburg and Rutherford.
Constituents’ political leaning: Swing district
Incumbent: Dan Bishop