Proposed bylaw could make extra room for patios this summer in Charlottetown

Charlottetown's protective and emergency services committee has drafted a temporary bylaw that if passed, would allow for outdoor patios using city parking spaces.

Under current rules, the total number of parking spaces that can be taken up for outdoor restaurant patios is no more than 24, and that cap has already been reached.

"What we've looked at is could we do something, given the current situation with [COVID-19], that would give us an opportunity to temporarily make some space for this season only?" said Charlottetown police Chief Paul Smith.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It's basically a draft temporary patio usage piece that could make some spaces available in a compressed tourism season over the summer."

The draft bylaw was discussed with the committee on Monday morning, Smith said, and will go before council for discussion, likely at a special meeting.

A maximum of spaces

If passed, the temporary bylaw would be in effect until the end of October, Smith said.

"It makes allowances that if you, for example, had a restaurant that was looking for space, you could get at maximum two spaces only for this year. That's it. And it would be at a reduced rate," Smith said.

"There's still a requirement for the patio area to be fenced off but it doesn't have to be as elaborate."

He said a request to close a part of Sydney Street for outdoor dining does not fall under this draft bylaw and is still under discussion as a separate matter.

More from CBC P.E.I.