The Proposal reunion? Sandra Bullock to star in action-romance, Ryan Reynolds eyed

There might be an on-screen reunion of The Proposal stars Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in the future.

Bullock is currently attached to star in Paramount Pictures' action-romance The Lost City of D, directed by sibling filmmakers Adam and Aaron Nee, EW has learned. Bullock is also producing the film through her Fortis Films banner alongside Liza Chasin, while the studio is eyeing Reynolds for a possible co-starring role.

"The idea that Paramount is willing to return to a genre we haven’t seen in a while, makes us incredibly excited," Bullock told EW in an exclusive statement. "When Liza and I heard the Nee Brothers pitch we knew we were about to embark on an ambitious and fun ride. We all need some action, escapism and love right now. And if I have to humiliate myself on screen to do it... then so be it!"

The Lost City of D, based on an idea by Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon, centers on a romance author (Bullock) who learns that the fictional city she's been writing about isn't actually fictional. She then embarks on a journey to find it. There's no deal in place for Reynolds. A rep for the actor did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Nee siblings, who are behind Noah Centineo's Masters of the Universe film, are directing off of a script by Cruella and Isn't It Romantic writer Dana Fox.

Should a deal end up forming with Reynolds, this would mark his first time performing opposite Bullock since 2009's The Proposal, which Bullock also executive produced. Bullock starred in The Proposal as a book publishing executive who forces her assistant (Reynolds) to get married to stop her from being deported back to Canada. For their costar Betty White's birthday earlier this year, Reynolds posted a video online of him and Bullock serenading White.

Bullock, who won an Oscar in 2010 for The Blind Side, was previously seen in Netflix's Bird Box and will return to the streamer for director Nora Fingscheidt's Unforgiven. Reynolds, who appeared in 6 Underground, stars in Free Guy, which was postponed by Disney till December due to the pandemic.

Variety was the first to report the news.

