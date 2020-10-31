Proposal to build on protected Pickering wetland draws criticism

A proposal to build on a protected wetland in Pickering, Ont. is drawing criticism from environmental groups and politicians — and shining a light on the evolving use of special provincial orders that allow developments to be fast-tracked.

The 57-acre wetland, located just south of Highway 401 near Pickering's border with Ajax, is part of the lower Duffin's Creek, which is labelled a provincially significant wetland complex — a designation that is supposed to protect it from development or alteration.

In May, Pickering council voted to ask Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark to issue what's known as a minister's zoning order, or MZO, for the site, to allow it to be used for a distribution centre and production facility that could be as large as four million square feet.

MZOs allow the minister to overrule local planning and rezone any land in Ontario, as long as it's outside of the Greenbelt.

Though Clark has yet to make his final decision on issuing that order, stakeholders are rushing to make their concerns known.

Last week, the board of the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) — responsible for regulating the area — unanimously passed a motion saying that they don't support any move to develop wetlands, particularly one that's deemed provincially significant.

"This is not a small wetland," said TRCA vice-chair Jack Heath during the board's discussion on the issue last Friday.

"It looks to me like the environment's for sale."

Other critics of the plan include the city council for neighbouring Ajax, which sent a letter to the minister urging him not to sign the MZO.

Groups like Environmental Defence and Ontario Nature are also registering their concern, as is the Green Party of Ontario, whose leader Mike Schreiner called it a "reckless request to pave over the natural areas that prevent flooding" at Queen's Park on Thursday.

Possibility of "compensation" if wetland is destroyed

The future of the Pickering site, at this point, remains unclear.

Though they've made their opposition known, the TRCA has also entered into an agreement with the property owner and with Pickering to discuss "ecosystem compensation" if the MZO is issued and the land is developed.

That means, according to a TRCA staff report, compensation "could be provided wholly, or in part through cash-in-lieu" to pay for a "replication" of the ecosystems that would be lost in the construction.

Environmental Defence is critical of this as well, describing it as a "pay-to-slay" arrangement.

There is another potential roadblock for the project: if the development goes forward, the TRCA board will be asked to approve a development permit for the land owners.

Though Laurie Nelson, director of policy planning at the TRCA, says "there is the potential" for withholding the permit to prevent the project from going forward, she also says there is an appeal process if the permit is refused.

MZO's now being issued 'routinely'

General criticism of how the Ford government is using MZOs has also been mounting in recent months.

"Minister's zoning orders are kind of the nuclear option for planning in Ontario," said Environmental Defence executive director Tim Gray.

Over the 15 years before the Doug Ford government was elected, he says, the orders were used sparingly and in emergencies. For example, when a mall collapsed in Elliot Lake, Ont. in 2012, temporarily leaving the community without a supermarket, an MZO was issued to expedite construction.

But now, MZOs are more common, and after the government's COVID-19 Economic Recovery Act was passed in July "enhancing" the minister's ability to issue the orders, they are also more powerful.

