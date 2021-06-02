Proportion of deaths involving Covid-19 at lowest level for eight months

The proportion of deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales is at its lowest level for more than eight months, figures show.

There were 9,860 deaths from all causes registered in the week ending May 21, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Of these, 1.1% (107 deaths) had “novel coronavirus” mentioned on the death certificate.

Of the 9,860 deaths registered in Week 20, 107 mentioned #COVID19 on the death certificate (1.1% of all deaths). This is a decrease of 44 COVID-19 deaths since the previous week https://t.co/b2AvocZlvJ pic.twitter.com/KM7q80av2j — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 2, 2021

The last time the proportion was so low was in the week ending September 11, when the virus accounted for 1% of deaths.

At the peak of the second wave, in the week ending January 29, Covid-19 accounted for 45.7% of registered deaths.

The latest figure is the lowest number of deaths involving coronavirus since the week ending September 11, and a fall of 29% from the previous week.