Prophecy completed at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev pieces together rest of story and how Alexander Volkanovski fits

Nolan King and Mike Bohn
·3 min read

ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev has long surrounded himself with legendary counterparts. Now a champion in his own right, he has a specific legacy in mind.

The next in a long lineage of UFC title holders from American Kickboxing Academy, Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) differs from the rest of the pack.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired at 29-0. Daniel Cormier won two UFC titles and held them simultaneously prior to his retirement. So what’s Makhachev’s long-term goal now that he’s captured a title? How does he upgrade his status from champion to legend?

“I have to be No. 1 pound-for-pound champion,” Makhachev told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a UFC 280 post-fight news conference shortly after his submission of Charles Oliveira. “After that moment, we will see. We’re going to think about this. But right now, I have to defend this belt many times.”

Makhachev’s path was long on his mind. It played out exactly how his late coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov mapped it out. First, Khabib would become champion, then Makhachev. The story was written. Now nearing the end of the transcribed portion, Makhachev thinks the best way to achieve an even more ultimate goal would be to be recognized as the best – regardless of weight.

The pound-for-pound rankings are a crawl, not a sprint. That’s why Makhachev has his sights set on the current No. 1 placeholder in the UFC rankings, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC).

“I have new target,” Makhachev said. “I have to be No.1 pound-for-pound champion. That’s why I have to go to Australia and beat this guy. … Volkanovski is tough. He has good skills, good striking, but he’s small for this division, I think. He wants to jump to 155. Let’s do this. This weight class is not his level.”

Related

Sean O'Malley says 'it's inevitable' that he'll be a UFC champion

Aljamain Sterling: Injured or not, UFC 280 title fight wasn't going to get any better for T.J. Dillashaw

In February, the promotion will return to Australia. UFC 284 is expected to take place Feb. 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, and it seems like the promotion is lining up a matchup between the two champions.

Volkanovski weighed in as a backup for Makhachev’s fight against Oliveira. While not needed, Volkanovski also made an appearance in the cage during Makhachev’s post-fight interview for an impromptu staredown.

The potential matchup, should it happen, would be at 155 pounds. That means Makhachev would travel into enemy territory to defend his title – a situation that would turn off many champions, but not Makhachev.

“It doesn’t matter,” Makhachev said. “It’s good for us. We can travel to Australia. It’s a good country. We can make some camp there, training there. Before they announced the fight with Charles, Khabib told me many times, ‘Hey, if they’re going to give us a title fight in Brazil, we’re going to go to the Brazil.’

“Like one month ago, I had message with him where we talked about this. He sent to Dana text message, ‘Hey, let’s go do this in Brazil. We can go to the Brazil,’ but some people don’t believe. But we can show people the message what Khabib said (to) Dana.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 280.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Latest Stories

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Taylor Hall scores in overtime as Bruins beat Wild 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury, who had stopped eight shots in OT with the Wild playing most of the extra period short-handed. Pastrnak scored his fourth goal of the season and Nick Foligno and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 5-1-0 under new coach Jim

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Why the Blue Jays should take a run at Shohei Ohtani this winter

    Shohei Ohtani might be on the move this offseason, and the Blue Jays could very well be a frontrunner to land the two-way superstar.

  • Calgary Surge unveiled as Canadian Elite Basketball League's newest franchise

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced Wednesday that its Calgary franchise, which was recently relocated from Guelph, will be known as the Surge. The nickname was chosen following an online campaign and unveiled by five-time Canadian Screen Award winner and Calgary native Andrew Phung. Usman Tahir Jutt, CEO of Calgary company Chirp, and Jason Ribeiro, a doctoral researcher at the University of Calgary, were introduced as the team owners. "[I] am humbled by the opportunity to give back t

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. Toronto’s (11-6) Mcleod Bethel-Thompson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and had one interception. Trevor Harris led Montreal (8-9), picking up 413 passing yards and two touc

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. Toronto’s (11-6) Mcleod Bethel-Thompson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and had one interception. Trevor Harris led Montreal (8-9), picking up 413 passing yards and two touc

  • Devils win third straight, edge Sharks behind Blackwood

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer scored second-period goals and the New Jersey Devils won their third straight game, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday. Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier each had an assist, while Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves as the Devils continue to play well after an 0-2 start. Kevin Labanc scored for the Sharks. Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen made 35 saves for the Sharks, who lost for the sixth time in regulation in seven games. The Devils scored first

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Roughriders linebacker Sankey leading CFL in tackles once again

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel has his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson, Chandler Stephen