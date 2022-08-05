ProPhase Labs to Host Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

ProPhase Labs, Inc.

GARDEN CITY, NY, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a growth oriented and diversified diagnostics, genomics and biotech company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30,2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.



ProPhase Labs’ CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ted Karkus, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, 8:00 a.m. Pacific time

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10170246/f402767baa

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration. Pre-registration required fields of information include: name, phone, company, email.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in to the conference call by calling:

Toll free dial in number: 1-866-777-2509 International dial in number: 1-412-317-5413

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. Please ask to be joined into the ProPhase Labs, Inc. conference call. An operator will register your name, phone and organization.



The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=vBB4uysB and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours from when the call ends.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529 International replay number: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 5484565

About ProPhase Labs



ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a diversified diagnostics, genomics and biotech company that seeks to leverage its CLIA lab services to provide whole genome sequencing and research direct to consumers and build a genomics data base to be used for further research. The Company continues to provide traditional CLIA molecular laboratory services, including COVID-19 testing. The Company also continues to operate a state-of-the-art contract manufacturing subsidiary and the TK Supplements line of dietary supplements, distributed in food, drug and mass stores throughout the country.

ProPhase Diagnostics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProPhase, offers a broad array of clinical diagnostic and testing services at its CLIA certified laboratories including state-of-the-art polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Critical to COVID-19 testing, ProPhase Diagnostics provides fast turnaround times for results. ProPhase Diagnostics also offers best-in-class rapid antigen and antibody/immunity tests to broaden its COVID-19 testing beyond RT-PCR testing. We have announced plans for the expansion of the lab to include traditional clinical testing and genomics testing.

ProPhase Precision Medicine, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProPhase, focuses on genomics testing technologies, a comprehensive method for analyzing entire genomes, including the genes and chromosomes in DNA. The data obtained from genomic testing can help to identify inherited disorders and tendencies, help predict disease risk, help identify expected drug response, and characterize genetic mutations, including those that drive cancer progression. We are currently selling Nebula Genomics whole genome sequencing products direct-to-consumer online, with plans to sell in food, drug and mass (FDM) stores and to provide testing for universities conducting genomic research.

ProPhase BioPharma, Inc. (PBIO), a wholly owned subsidiary of ProPhase, was formed for the licensing, development and commercialization of novel drugs and compounds beginning with Equivir and Equivir G. PBIO announced a second licensing agreement for two small molecule PIM kinase inhibitors, Linebacker LB-1 and LB-2, in July 2022, with plans to pursue development and commercialization of LB-1 as a cancer co-therapy.

ProPhase Labs has decades of experience researching, developing, manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand and Pharmaloz contract manufacturing subsidiary.

ProPhase actively pursues strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies, and products.

For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

ProPhase Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:

ProPhase Labs, Inc.

267-880-1111

investorrelations@prophaselabs.com

ProPhase Retail Investor Relations Contact:

Renmark Financial Communications

John Boidman

514-939-3989

Jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com



