With PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Interactive Media and Services industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.6x, PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU) looks to be giving off strong sell signals with its 7.5x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

View our latest analysis for PropertyGuru

What Does PropertyGuru's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for PropertyGuru as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on PropertyGuru will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is PropertyGuru's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, PropertyGuru would need to produce outstanding growth that's well in excess of the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 35% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 54% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 20% each year as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 10% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why PropertyGuru's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On PropertyGuru's P/S

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Story continues

We've established that PropertyGuru maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Interactive Media and Services industry, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis. Our free balance sheet analysis for PropertyGuru with six simple checks will allow you to discover any risks that could be an issue.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here