Make your property fire safe or we’ll shut it down, holiday let owners told

Holiday let owners will have to replace the doors in their holiday lets and put a smoke alarm in virtually every room of the house under a government health and safety crackdown.

Rules changes coming into force on October 1 will mean even those who let out a room for a single night will have to prove their homes are fire safe and ensure fire risk assessments are carried out and recorded, providing evidence of fire doors, keyless locks and smoke alarms in every bedroom and other rooms of their properties.

Previously, small-scale holiday lets, defined as those with less than five employees, did not need to formally record their fire safety risk assessments.

While rules meant they were still required to have smoke alarms and fire doors, there are fears that a rise in the use of letting sites such as Airbnb means some accommodation providers are not fully compliant with strict health and safety measures which apply to the hotel and accommodation sector, putting guests at risk.

Airbnb says that most of its users are “everyday people” with just one listing, as opposed to professionals letting multiple properties. After launching in the UK in 2009, the number of Airbnb listings now stands at approximately 247,000.

Government guidelines say that there should be no candles given to paying guests, and that owners should install interlinked smoke detectors in all bedrooms, corridors, staircases, dining rooms and lounges. Heat detectors should be installed in kitchens.

Doors should not require a key to open from inside, and homeowners should make sure that any escape routes are lined with fire doors which take more than 30 minutes to burn.

Night lights should be provided on staircases or rechargeable torches left in guest rooms, although the exact measures expected vary from home to home.

Extra guidance is expected to be published when the rules come into force next month.

Approximately 18,000 Airbnbs in the UK do not have smoke detectors and nearly 65,000 have no carbon monoxide alarms, according to figures from analysts AirDNA.

Non-compliant holiday lets could be shut down and the owners fined or imprisoned for up to two years if inspections by fire services find that they’ve broken the rules, which are part of the third phase of the Home Office’s fire safety reform programme.

Fitting a one-bedroom studio with a mains-linked smoke alarm and a fire door could cost in the region of £530, whereas a two-bed flat could cost an owner more than £900.

For hosts with multiple properties or houses with more than four bedrooms, the costs can climb rapidly into thousands of pounds.

Alistair Handyside, chair of the Professional Association of Self Caterers UK, said the new requirements would put the sector on a “level playing field” as hotels and larger bed and breakfasts have long been forced to be compliant.

He said: “It’s changed because of an explosion in Airbnbs and people listing their property without actually thinking anything about fire as a risk.”

David Weston, chairman of the Bed and Breakfast Association, said many Airbnb hosts did not know about the regulations.

He explained that because holiday lets do not have to register with local authorities, fire services do not typically know they need to inspect them.

He said: “They’ve always had to have done a fire risk assessment since 2006, but a lot of people are ignorant of the law and haven’t done it.

“What’s happening is people with properties on platforms who haven’t thought about fire regulations before are now thinking about it for the first time.”

Mr Weston claimed that booking platforms did not give property owners enough support with fire safety policies.

Separately, the Government launched a consultation earlier this year into a registration scheme for short-term lets, similar to a licensing scheme in Scotland which was launched in October 2022.

Vicky Borman, who runs a Grade II-listed Airbnb in St Neots near Cambridge, said she was unaware of the new requirements and would not be able to make substantial changes because of her flat’s listed status.

“I am very very limited about what I can and can’t do,” Ms Borman said.

“I haven’t properly looked but we have just got a very un-fire-safety door as our front door at the moment, at the top of the stairs. I don’t know but arguably, if they said, ‘That’s got to be a fire regulation door,’ I would have to change that.”

Ms Borman added she would be considering improving her fire safety by buying a fire blanket or a fire extinguisher for the kitchen.

She said: “It would mean me spending money, but personally as a business owner I would want to do that, because God forbid if there was a fire in the property, my absolute main concern is that everyone gets out alive because everything else is insured and can be replaced.”

Kay Warner, who runs a one-bed rental property near Lincoln, said she only knew about the upcoming changes because of discussions in landlord groups on social media.

She is changing her front door handle and is installing an additional interior door to make sure her property remains compliant, at a cost of around £300.

She said she was not worried about the impact on her insurance policies but would review her fire safety assessment.

A Home Office spokesman said it was “paramount” that appropriate fire safety measures are installed in short-term rental properties.

A spokesman for Airbnb said the majority of listings on the platform reported having a smoke detector and the company was advising hosts on new guidance regularly.

“The safety of our community is our priority, and our global free smoke and carbon monoxide detector programme has given away over 220,000 detectors to hosts around the world at no cost.”