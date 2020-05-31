Property Brothers Speak out After George Floyd's Death: "We Are All Created Equal"

Photo credit: John Shearer - Getty Images

From House Beautiful

Another evening of protests unfolded from coast to coast Saturday as the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor continued to send shockwaves across the country. Many celebrities used their platforms to speak out about the deaths of black Americans at the hands of police. The Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott were among those who took to social media to say, "Black lives matter."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I’m struggling with the idea that this is who we are in 2020. The more I think about it, the more upset I get. We can and NEED to be better. PEOPLE are dying...being murdered...and not given the dignity or respect of being treated like human beings," Jonathan wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a memorial for George. "I know I benefit from privilege that many others do not. And it’s wrong. We are all created equal."

"I do believe the the vast majority of police officers & citizens in the country want to do right by their community. So we need to all stand up against inequality, against bigotry and call out when something is not just. Silence only weaponizes ignorance. Ignorance fosters fear...and left uninformed, fear sparks hate," he concluded.

Story continues

Fellow HGTV star Christina Anstead of Flipping Out commented on the post with the words, "Well said."

Drew, for his part, posted an infographic sharing different ways to fund racial justice.

"I believe that we can use this rage to fuel change and justice, peacefully. It’s hard to find words... but I have a duty to learn all that I can to help," he wrote. "Donate if you are able, have conversations that might be uncomfortable, help the helpers."

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like