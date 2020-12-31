How to properly remove gel and acrylic nails at home while salons are closed (OLD)

Louise Whitbread
·6 min read
If done properly, you won't risk damaging your nail bed or end up with thin and flakey nails
If done properly, you won't risk damaging your nail bed or end up with thin and flakey nails (Getty)

As three quarters of the country enter tier 4 restrictions mandating closure of all non-essential shops including hair and beauty salons, you may be facing an overgrown gel manicure. With a trip to your favourite manicurist out of the picture, removing them at home is your only option.

And no that doesn’t mean picking them off with your hands, despite how satisfying that may be.

Removing them properly will minimise any damage to the nail bed and keep them in tip-top condition. Flaky, weak nails are good to no one and if you can avoid it, you absolutely should.

While a trained beautician is the ideal way of having your nails done or removed, it’s not possible during lockdown, but there are steps you can take to ensure it’s done safely.

Once life returns to normal, rest assured we’ll be booking an appointment at a salon ASAP.

In the meantime, here’s your step by step guide to safely removing gel nails and acrylics according to expert Marian Newman, nail artist and author of Nailed It.

How to remove gel nails

Step 1

Lightly buff the surface of the gel, then wrap each nail in an acetone soaked cotton pad with tin foil tightly around the pad and nail. Leave for 15 to 20 minutes. We use Mylee 100% pure acetone.

Step 2

The gel polish should then come off easily in the foil, but may need lifting with a cuticle stick. These are easily available on Amazon if you don’t have one to hand. If it doesn’t come off easily, rewrap the nail for a further five minutes. Newman advises: “Don’t force the gel off that nail as that will damage the nail.” Noted.

Step 3

If there is any leftover on the nail, Newman recommends wiping over the nail with acetone on a cotton pad, before massaging nail oil onto the nail and surrounding skin. “Acetone is a solvent and very drying to the nails and skin,” she says, adding, “The oil will replace the natural oils and keep them both hydrated and supple.”

Online retailers like Amazon has nail kits like this Teenitor nail polish gel remover tools kit, £12.49, contains everything you need, including nail clippers, pads, a cuticle pusher, nail brush, nail file and buffer block.

Superdrug also has packs of pre-made foils for £2.49 if the tin-foil in your kitchen cupboard runs out.

But if you’d rather watch and learn, nail artist Kaddy From The West will be hosting an event – TAKE EM OFF!: Gel removal and cuticle care lesson – over Zoom on 31March at 5pm for 30 minutes. Tickets cost £3.28 and once purchased, you’ll be sent the Zoom link and in doing so you’ll be supporting a small business. Buy your tickets here.

Do not be tempted into picking off your gel nails, however tempting it might be (Getty)Getty/iStock

How to remove acrylic nails

Acrylic nails grow with your natural nail, so after two to three weeks, you’ll start seeing growth at your cuticle beds, and seeing as we’re going nowhere fast, removing them at home is a longer process than gel nails but not impossible.

“This process can also be done with cotton pads soaked in acetone on the nail and wrapped with kitchen foil,” says Newman but as acrylic takes longer to remove, it may take a few goes by resoaking the cotton pads and the melted acrylic can harden while this is done, making it harder to remove.

Instead, here is a simpler alternative.

Step 1

Have two bowls ready, one large with warm (not hot) water, one small empty one. Buff off the bulk of the acrylic, but not down to the nail, then pour enough acetone to cover the nails into the small bowl.

Step 2

Put your fingers into the acetone and cover your whole hand. Then put the small bowl with your hand in still into the larger bowl and both bowls with a towel. Leave for 20 minutes.

“Don’t be tempted to remove your hand”, says Newman. Once the timer goes off, remove your fingers and the acrylic should be easily removed with very gentle scraping with an orange nail stick. If all of it doesn’t come off, soak fingers for a further five minutes.

Step 3

Once all the acrylic is gone, apply plenty of nail oil and massage and gently buff nails with a three-way buffer, to remove ridges and add shine.

Treatments

Nails Inc superfood nail oil, £15 is a handy bottle to keep by your bedside to massage into cuticles, nails and the surrounding skin. With regular application, the sweet almond, argon and rosehip oil-rich formula will strengthen any weakened nails and we can attest that it’s non-sticky and has a pleasant, but not overwhelming scent.

Newman advises applying nail oil several times a day to naked nails to help protect them and keep them flexible, especially with so much hand washing needed at the moment.

As we are washing them more than usual, to help combat the dryness that soaps and sanitisers can cause, apply a hand cream. Clarins hand and nail treatment cream, £23, was our favourite in the IndyBest test of hand creams for it’s fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula that will keep mild eczema at bay, moisturise the skin and minimise age spots. It’s as luxurious as it is effective.

If your nails are weathered by excessive biting, picking off gel nails or looking brittle, the CND rescue daily keratin treatment, £13.15, is a must-have. The brush-on oil contains cruelty-free keratin which prevents nail splitting and within a few days makes a noticeable change to how strong they are, if applied twice a day.

With regular application, nail oils and keratin treatments will strengthen and protect weakened nailsThe Independent/iStock
With regular application, nail oils and keratin treatments will strengthen and protect weakened nailsThe Independent/iStock

A little goes a long way, we’d recommend applying in the morning and before bed, just make sure to massage it all in before touching your bedsheets.

Doing gel nails at home

If you still want to have your nails painted in glossy gel colours, there are kits that come with everything you need to do a DIY gel manicure, including the polish and UV lamps that set the colour and give it the glossy finish.

Newman does not recommend them because of the risk of a reaction from (meth)acrylate chemicals, the ingredient found in acrylic and gel nails.

There is a risk of an allergic reaction if nails are left under the UV lamps too long, or not left under long enough, and if the polish comes into contact with the skin as well. In order to avoid this, make sure you follow the instructions with your kit properly.

The Bluesky & Mylee black convex curing kit, £95, came out top in our IndyBest review of at-home gel nails kits, if you’re looking to try it yourself. It comes with four Bluesky gel polishes (nude, pink, red and black), a top coat, base coat, LED lamp, remover, lint-free wipes to clean nail and a prep and wipe fluid to sanitise nails and aid the adhesion of the gel colour to your nail.

With easy-to-follow instructions, and a simple to use LED lamp that has three timer settings – 15, 30 and 60 seconds – and enough space to fit all five fingers in at once, it’s a speedy process to give yourself a mini salon treatment at your desk.

    SAN ANTONIO — Becky Hammon became the first woman to direct an NBA team, taking over the San Antonio Spurs after coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in a 121-107 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.James celebrated his 36th birthday with 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the Lakers’ third double-digit victory. The teams will compete the two-game set Friday night.Popovich was ejected by official Tony Brown with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter. Popovich screamed at Brown and entered the court following a non-call on DeMar DeRozan’s attempted layup and a subsequent attempted rebound by Drew Eubanks. Popovich was applauded as he exited the court by several of the team’s family members in attendance.Hammon took over the team’s huddles during timeouts and walked the sideline following Popovich’s ejection. Hammon was the first full-time female assistant coach in league history.Tim Duncan took over last season when Popovich was ejected against Portland on Nov. 16, 2019. The Hall of Famer opted not to return as assistant this season.A three-time All-American at Colorado State, Hammon played for the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars in the WNBA as well as overseas before retiring to join Popovich’s staff in 2014.Dennis Schroder had 21 points, Anthony Davis had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers. Dejounte Murray had 29 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Spurs.HEAT 119, BUCKS 108MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat engineered a 58-point turnaround against the Milwaukee Bucks in 24 hours. And just like that, an embarrassing loss was avenged.Goran Dragic scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo finished with 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds and the Heat beat the Bucks a day after Milwaukee made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers on the way to a 47-point romp on Miami’s home floor.Tyler Herro had 21 points and grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds for Miami, which trailed by 14 early in the second half and rallied to get a split of the two-game, two-night series against the team that finished with the NBA’s best record in each of the past two regular seasons.Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double — 26 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists — for the Bucks.CELTICS 126, GRIZZLIES 107BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 18 of his 42 points in the second quarter and Boston pulled away to its 10th straight victory over Memphis.Brown matched his career best of 34 points with three minutes left in the third and tied a career-high with seven 3-pointers made. Jayson Tatum scored 16 points, and Marcus Smart had 14.Hours after announcing they will be without leading scorer and reigning Rookie of the Year Ja Morant for three to five weeks because of a sprained ankle, the Grizzlies lost for the third time in four games. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis.NETS 135, HAWKS 141NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving shook off three rough quarters to score 17 of his 25 points in the fourth, Kevin Durant had 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Brooklyn handed Atlanta its first loss.In the opener of a two-game series between the teams that was almost entirely about offence — the third game in Nets franchise where both teams had 100 points through three quarters — Irving couldn’t get into the act. He was just 3 for 16 from the field and getting badly outplayed by point guard counterpart Trae Young. But he made three 3-pointers in the final period after missing all seven through three as the Nets rallied to win after dropping two straight following their 2-0 start.Young had 30 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, and John Collins had 30 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawks won their first three for the first time since 2016.HORNETS 118, MAVERICKS 99DALLAS (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 22 points, Miles Bridges had 20 points and 16 rebounds and Charlotte blew out Dallas in the Mavericks’ home opener.Terry Rozier, who scored 18 points, hit a pair of 3-pointers early in a 14-0 run to start the second half, giving the Hornets a 25-point lead coming off their first win, over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.Charlotte silenced Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, who are still without European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis as the 7-foot-3 Latvian recovers from knee surgery. Doncic had 12 points.The Associated Press